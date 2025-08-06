Candidates for office in Cobb: send us your press releases, but with two conditions

[This is a republication with slight modification of what we posted previously. We welcome candidacy announcements that adhere to the guidelines below.]

The Cobb County Courier welcomes announcements from candidates for office in the county. This includes candidates at all levels who are running for office to represent all or part of Cobb County (city, county, state, and federal).

We’ll run them verbatim (making minor grammatical corrections if necessary), with an intro something like this: “This announcement was submitted by (name), candidate for (office).

There are only two conditions (and a few preferences on our part).

The first condition is to focus on your own goals and accomplishments, rather than the shortcomings you see in your opponent. In other words, we won’t run attack ads posing as candidacy announcements.

The second is that no bigotry of any sort be contained in the press release, either explicitly or in dog-whistle form.

We prefer that the announcements be a minimum of 300 words (as Google prefers for ranking search results). But the announcement can be as long as you like.

Please send a photo along with the submission. Our preference is that the photo not contain campaign advertising with it (in other words, just a photo with no text).



We’d also love for you to advertise your campaign with us, but that is not a condition for running your press release. We’ll run the release whether you advertise with us or not.

Submit announcements and attached photos to larry.johnson@cobbcountycourier.com