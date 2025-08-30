West Cobb Library presents Classifying Animals

West Cobb Regional Library September 2025 Schedule Summary

By Kelly Johnson

If your young one has read Watership Down (by Richard Adams) or has watched the 1978 film by the same title and ever wondered what kind of rabbits are in the story, then Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity will help them know. This West Cobb Regional Library event will focus on Classifying Animals, and it is scheduled for Thursday, September 4th, at 11 AM.

The rabbit characters in Watership Down are based on the European rabbit, each representing a variation of the Oryctolagus cuniculus or the wild rabbit. One character reflects a crossing with the domestic Lionhead rabbit, while another character exhibits the traits of a hutch rabbit or the domesticated Angora. The characters and story itself are a rich portrayal of diversity faced with adversity, as a warren of rabbits flee their doomed home to find another new one.

Although temporary, some real rabbits will find a place at West Cobb Library on Tuesday, September 23rd, at 6 PM, when it becomes All About Rabbits. This event promises to educate attendees on Angoras, including the species basic biology. Attendees will also have the opportunity to feed and pet the furry, cotton-tail critters on hand.

The West Cobb library will also host chicken lovers—of the animal, not food—on the following date, along with some other club events, with a story that revolves around gray wolves:

Storytellers Open Mic Night, Tuesday, September 2nd at 6:30 PM

Backyard Chicken Keepers’ Club, Tuesday, September 9th at 6:00 PM

Tween Graphic Novel Book Club, Friday, September 19th at 4:00 PM

Allergicby Megan Wagner Lloyd

West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, September 22nd at 6:30 PM

Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy

The West Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its September schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

