West Cobb Library presents Classifying Animals

West Cobb Regional Library September 2025 Schedule Summary
By Kelly Johnson
If your young one has read Watership Down (by Richard Adams) or has watched the 1978 film by the same title and ever wondered what kind of rabbits are in the story, then Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity will help them know. This West Cobb Regional Library event will focus on Classifying Animals, and it is scheduled for Thursday, September 4th, at 11 AM.
The rabbit characters in Watership Down are based on the European rabbit, each representing a variation of the Oryctolagus cuniculus or the wild rabbit. One character reflects a crossing with the domestic Lionhead rabbit, while another character exhibits the traits of a hutch rabbit or the domesticated Angora. The characters and story itself are a rich portrayal of diversity faced with adversity, as a warren of rabbits flee their doomed home to find another new one.
Although temporary, some real rabbits will find a place at West Cobb Library on Tuesday, September 23rd, at 6 PM, when it becomes All About Rabbits. This event promises to educate attendees on Angoras, including the species basic biology. Attendees will also have the opportunity to feed and pet the furry, cotton-tail critters on hand.
The West Cobb library will also host chicken lovers—of the animal, not food—on the following date, along with some other club events, with a story that revolves around gray wolves:
- Storytellers Open Mic Night, Tuesday, September 2nd at 6:30 PM
- Backyard Chicken Keepers’ Club, Tuesday, September 9th at 6:00 PM
- Tween Graphic Novel Book Club, Friday, September 19th at 4:00 PM
Allergicby Megan Wagner Lloyd
- West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion, Monday, September 22nd at 6:30 PM
Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy
The West Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its September schedule.
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 01, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|September 02, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|18:30 – 20:00
|Storytellers Open Mic Night
|September 03, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|September 04, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity: Classifying Animals
|September 05, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|September 06, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 07, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 08, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|September 09, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|18:00 – 19:00
|Backyard Chicken Keepers’ Club
|September 10, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|September 11, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|16:00 – 16:30
|After School Storycraft
|September 12, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|September 13, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 14, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 15, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|September 16, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|September 17, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|September 18, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 12:00
|Homeschool Curiosity & Creativity
|September 19, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:00 – 17:00
Tween Graphic Novel Book Club Allergicby Megan Wagner Lloyd
|September 20, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 14:30
|Family Fun for Everyone: National Make a Hat Day!
|13:00 – 14:30
|Saturday Family Fun for Everyone!
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 21, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 22, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Pumpkin or Jack-o-Lantern Plushie
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:30 – 19:30
West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion Once There Were Wolves by Charlotte McConaghy
|September 23, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Pumpkin or Jack-o-Lantern Plushie
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00 – 15:30
|Fall Break Family Fun: Box Building Day!
|18:00 – 19:00
|All About Rabbits
|September 24, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Take and Make: Pumpkin or Jack-o-Lantern Plushie
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime!
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|September 25, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|14:30 – 16:30
|Let’s Build with LEGO, Blocks, Tiles and more!
|September 26, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|September 27, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 13:00
|Dungeons and Dragons: One-Shot Saturday
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons (Adults)
|15:00 – 16:00
|Needle Felted Dryer Balls
SEPTEMBER 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|September 28, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|September 29, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|September 30, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
