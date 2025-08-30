Public input sought for planned Powder Springs roundabout

Powder Springs residents have until September 7 to submit feedback on a plan to improve traffic flow and safety at a busy intersection.

City and state transportation planners seek feedback on a proposal to replace the intersection of Austell-Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs Road, Marietta Street and Siniard Street with an 11-foot single-lane roundabout. A continuous 6-foot sidewalk and a 10-foot shared-use path would be incorporated into the project as well.

Currently Austell-Powder Springs Road, Powder Springs Road and Marietta Street have two 12-foot travel lanes with traffic signals where they come together. Traffic planners say replacing that configuration with a roundabout would provide what they call an “easy, multi-modal gateway to the city.”

The current configuration had seen almost 70 crashes between 2020 and 2024. More than 75 percent of the accidents were non-injury, with the wrecks primarily rear-enders or angled mishaps.

City and Georgia Department of Transportation officials think the roundabout work Is likely to reduce non-injury accidents by almost 40 percent, injury crashes by nearly 80 percent and reduce delays as well.

A public comment meeting focusing on displays and general concepts was held Aug. 26 and documentation from that event can be seen at cityofpowdersprings,org. Those wishing to comment between now and Friday can do so on the city website or can mail a comment card to Michelle McIntosh, Croy Engineering, 200 Cob Parkway North, Building 400, Suite 413, Marietta, 30062. or contact mmcintosh@croyeng.com.