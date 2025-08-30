Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens reopening after renovations

By Mark Woolsey

Kennesaw’s Smith-Gilbert Gardens is reopening to the public after a months-long refurbishment.

The city’s 17-acre expanse of plants and pathways was closed last Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, for what was billed at the time as a $1.1 million improvement project.

There will be a soft opening on Labor Day Monday, Sept. 1, then regular hours resume the following week, according to a news release provided by the city, with officials also saying a formal ribbon-cutting is set for Friday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m.

The gardens already boast more than three thousand plant species, 31 outdoor sculptures and a historic home. Executive Director David Simpson indicates they’ve built on that with a slate of multifaceted upgrades.

“The improvements add nearly a mile of paved walking paths, four accessible restrooms, a new covered pavilion, upgraded parking and improvements to the butterfly and bonsai exhibits,” he said in a statement provided to the Courier.

The garden’s officials say the covered pavilion will provide a space for events and educational programming.

New garden beds and kid-friendly interactive exhibits in the Living Laboratory garden area are also included in the changes.

Officials say the expanded Garden with Wings Butterfly House will offer an immersive experience showcasing native butterflies and their life cycles. Also part of the exhibit are plants essential for the survival of butterflies.

Separate timed tickets are required for entry to the butterfly house.

The gardens are reopening two months later than expected. The original target date was July 1.

“Ongoing construction delays meant that the gardens were not quite ready to fully showcase the improvements,” said Simpson. “We want this reopening to reflect the care and commitment behind these enhancements and rushing the process would have compromised that experience.”

Still on the way are improvements to the 1880s Hiram Butler House, which sits amidst the property. It is set to receive upgrades financed by the state of Georgia.

Simpson says the garden improvements were instituted to help the property better fullfill its mission as the city’s botanical gardens.

“These changes ensure the gardens are more accessible, more welcoming, and better equipped to serve our community, “Simpson told the Courier.

Garden hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, with the last admission of the day at 3:15 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for active duty, reserves, guard and retired military personnel (with ID).

Students with ID are also admitted for $5 as our children ages 3-17. Kids 2 and under are free, as are garden members.

For more information, visit the Smith-Gilbert Gardens website.