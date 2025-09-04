Arrest made in Marietta fentanyl overdose

By Mark Woolsey

Marietta Police say they’ve made an arrest in a 2024 fatal fentanyl overdose case.

Police say they were called to 1250 Powder Springs St. Sept. 1 of last year and found 27-year-old Tyler Hass of Jasper, Georgia unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After a multi-agency investigation authorities got a warrant about one month ago charging a 27-year-old Marietta man with Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter for Fentanyl Overdose Death. The suspect is being held without bond at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.

Maretta police say this appears to be the first case of its type in Cobb County history. They say a raft of different agencies collaborated successfully to bring the suspect to justice, including the Maritta Police Crime Interdiction Unit, the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency, and the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s and District Attorney’s offices.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]