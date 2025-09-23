Chalktoberfest returns to Marietta Square October 11-12

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art announced on the City of Marietta website that it will host the annual Chalktoberfest event on October 11-12, 2025, on Marietta Square. The two-day festival combines a large-scale chalk art exhibition with live music, local vendors, and a craft beer tasting experience.

Chalk artists from across the United States and internationally are scheduled to participate, creating large, intricate works of art on the streets surrounding the historic square. The event is free and open to the public, offering opportunities for visitors of all ages to enjoy the displays, hear live music in Glover Park, and browse local arts, crafts, and food booths.

Chalktoberfest includes two featured events: the Craft Beer Festival on Saturday and the Community Chalk Competition on Sunday.

The Craft Beer Festival will take place on October 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on West Park Square. Attendees can sample more than 120 varieties of beer from local breweries, along with 25 types of wine. Each participant will receive a collectible 2025 Chalktoberfest souvenir cup. Tickets are available at www.chalktoberfest.com, with prices increasing on the day of the event.

The Community Chalk Competition will be held on October 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The event invites the public to create their own chalk art, either individually or in groups, for a chance to win prizes. Registration is currently open at www.chalktoberfest.com.

Chalktoberfest is organized by the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art, which will offer free admission throughout the weekend. Proceeds from the festival benefit the museum’s programs and exhibitions. The museum, located just off the square at 30 Atlanta Street SE, focuses exclusively on American fine art.

Festival hours are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday. More information is available at https://www.chalktoberfest.com or by contacting the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art at 770-528-1444 or info@mariettacobbartmuseum.org.