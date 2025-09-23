Atlanta Braves contributes toward Cobb Safety Village ball park

Atlanta Braves Partner With Cobb County Safety Village to Open Mini Ballpark

The Atlanta Braves and the Cobb County Safety Village unveiled a new, scaled-down baseball field on Friday, designed to promote health and wellness education among local students.

Located at 1220 Al Bishop Drive, the miniature ballpark will serve as an interactive space for children from Cobb County and Marietta City Schools to learn about the importance of physical activity and making healthy lifestyle choices.

Safety Village Director Allison Carter said the ballpark will help teach healthy choices such as hydration, the importance of wearing your helmet, and staying active for 60 minutes a day.

According to the county’s email newsletter, the partnership underscores the Braves’ ongoing community outreach and commitment to youth development through sports. The new facility enhances the educational programming at the Safety Village, which focuses on safety awareness and preventive education for children.

About the Cobb Safety Village

According to the Cobb County website, the Cobb County Safety Village Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to reducing risk and protecting the community through education. Established in 2007, the Foundation supports the Cobb County Safety Village, an eight-acre interactive training facility featuring reduced-scale buildings and streets complete with sidewalks, traffic signals, and community structures. This unique environment allows residents of all ages to learn important safety techniques through hands-on experiences, role-playing, and simulated real-world scenarios.

The concept of a Safety Village, first discovered in Canada, brings Fire, Life Safety, and prevention programs together under one roof. Cobb County’s Safety Village—the only one of its kind in Georgia—builds on a history of fire and life safety education that began locally in 1978. Today, the Village partners with organizations including Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services, Cobb County Police and Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Communications 911, Wellstar Health System, Cobb & Douglas Public Health, Cobb EMC, and Safe Kids of Cobb County.

Guided by its stated mission to advocate, develop partnerships, and secure resources, the Foundation works to sustain a facility where learning by doing empowers citizens to prevent accidents, protect property, and build a safer community for life.