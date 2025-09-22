Collins Springs Cemetery: a small historic cemetery off Atlanta Road

Collins Springs Cemetery (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

If you’ve driven on North Church Lane, between Church Road and South Atlanta Road, you might have noticed the moderately-sized, well-kept cemetery opposite a small brick former church building.

Collins Springs Cemetery is a very short distance from South Atlanta Road, just outside the Smyrna city limits in Cobb County.

It was the cemetery for congregants of Collins Springs Primitive Baptist Church. The brick church building is still across the street from the cemetery but is now the home of Atlanta Freethought Hall.

The church was founded in around 1850, rebuilt as a wooden structure in the 1860s, and had a brick facade added in the 1960s. In 2001 the congregation disbanded the church, and the building was bought by the Freethought Society.

Some of the oldest cemeteries in Georgia are either Primitive Baptist Church or Methodist, for the same reason: Because of church policies, it was easy to organize regular church services with a small congregation.

The Primitive Baptist Churches were easy to set up because they had no formal ordination system. A member of the church could “get the calling” and become a self-declared minister (or, from the church’s point of view, God would declare the person a minister).

So, consequently, hundreds of little Primitive Baptist churches were set up across the southeast, usually with a cemetery.

The Primitive Baptist Churches believed in predestination, the belief that a person’s salvation was determined before they were born, so they formed in opposition to the missionary work of the mainstream Baptist churches.

To read about the Primitive Baptist churches in Georgia, follow this link to the New Georgia Encyclopedia.

