How much do you know about the City of Smyrna? Take the quiz below to test your knowledge. Don’t get upset if you do less well than you thought you would. These are educational quizzes, intended to help Cobb County residents learn about their county and cities.

The Cobb County Courier has a daily quiz in our email newsletter.

Here on the main website, it will be a weekend quiz, published on Saturdays and Sundays. While the daily quizzes in the newsletter have five questions, the Weekend Quiz here will have ten.

The purpose is to create a fun educational experience that engages readers.

Looking up the answers on the web or in other sources is not cheating. The quiz aims to encourage readers to learn about the operation and history of the county in which they live. It’s great if you already know the answers, but if you don’t, you should learn them! The answers for this quiz can be found by visiting the links listed below the quiz.

Have fun!

How much do you know about the City of Smyrna? 1. Who is the mayor of Smyrna? Derek Easterling Derek Norton Steve Tumlin Al Thurman 2. Who is the police chief of Smyrna? Keith Zgonc Derek Norton Brian Marcos David Beam 3. Who is the fire chief of Smyrna? Keith Zgonc Brandon Merritt Michael Cunningham Brian Marcos 4. In the early 20th Century Smyrna had a major agricultural industry. What was it? Beef Wheat Poultry Cotton 5. This organization in Smyrna holds litter cleanups and periodic document shredding. Keep Cobb Beautiful Keep Smyrna Beautiful Smyrna Public Works Cobb DOT 6. Smyrna has a riverfront on the Chattahoochee that is the site of a large mixed-use development. What is the name of the overall project? Riverview Landing Cobb Galleria The Legacy The Pavilion 7. According to U.S. Census Bureau’s decennial census, what is the population of Smyrna? 106,263 10,222 56,663 7,239 8. Smyrna recently purchased the property of a historic church in downtown Smyrna. What was that church? First Presbyterian First Lutheran First Methodist First Baptist 9. How many wards are there in Smyrna? 5 6 7 8 10. Which Smyrna ward extends furthest to the south? 4 5 6 7 Loading... Loading...



