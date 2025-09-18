LiveSafe Resources Hosts ‘A Fashion Affair’ Fundraiser Supporting Survivors of Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence

Photo: Cobb County Solicitor General Makia Metzer, provided courtesy of LiveSafe Resources

LiveSafe Resources submitted the following article about its benefit fashion show:

LiveSafe Resources hosted one of Atlanta’s premier fashion events, A Fashion Affair, on Tuesday evening at The Foxglove in Marietta, raising more than $50,000 to support their mission. Cobb County Solicitor General Makia Metzger, a dedicated advocate for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, chaired this signature fundraiser supporting ‘Good Looks for a Good Cause.’

“It is an honor to support A Fashion Affair to benefit an important community partner, LiveSafe Resources—an organization that has provided vital services to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse in our community for an entire century,” said Makia Metzger, Cobb County Solicitor General. “Our office prosecutes these cases, and as advocates for the victims of these crimes, we understand and appreciate the commitment of everyone working with LiveSafe Resources.”

The night featured a captivating runway fashion show by Atlanta’s own Bettina Benson, founder of Chloé Kristyn, showcasing her latest collection, ‘The Modern Abstract,’ as well as an exclusive raffle and pop-up boutiques offering exciting, show-only shopping experiences. Guests enjoyed a unique evening filled with elegant hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and a fashion show curated by top Atlanta stylist, Shaye Strager, for an unforgettable night of fashion, fun, and philanthropy.

Event sponsors include:

● Couture Sponsor: S.A. White Oil Company, Inc.

● Trendsetter Sponsors: Cobb County Solicitor General Makia Metzger and Genuine Parts Company

● Runway Sponsor: Cobb EMC Foundation

● Style Sponsors: A 2nd Chance Bail Bonds, Bob Steele Salon, Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, CROFT & Associates, Inc., Cumberland Diamond Exchange, The Freedom Lawyers – Flugum Law, LLC., Nora & Richard Gaudet, Kaiser Permanente, Cobb County Branch NAACP, The Pauley Family, Proda Technology, and SouthState Bank

● Special Thanks: Bettina Benson, Shaye Strager, Aero Productions LLC., Bob Steele Salon, Carriage House Catering, Chloé Kristyn, Croy Engineering, LLC., Lemoinelooks Refined Artistry by Maria Lemoine, Marietta Women’s Club,The Modern Abstract, Monica Kauffman Pearson, and Strager Style

● Featured Boutiques: 3Realms, A Bag Concept, Alice Trahant Phillips, Braves Clubhouse Store, Cameron McIntosh Designs, CB Grey, Chloé Kristyn, Expressive Fire Arts Coalition, Gearhart Design Co., Hide and Go Seek Jewelry, J Lancaster Clothing, KMM Collective, Sarai Cosmetics, and Wondermint Goods

This annual fundraiser benefits LiveSafe Resources, a nonprofit that works every day to mitigate the devastating impact of domestic violence and sexual assault on victims and their families. The organization provides safety, dignity, and respect as clients heal, rebuild their lives, and create safer futures for themselves and their children. With 1 in 4 women and 1 in 5 men experiencing abuse or assault during their lifetime, LiveSafe Resources supports all victims, including men, children, LGBTQ+ individuals, disabled persons, and survivors from all backgrounds and socio-economic statuses.

“This event reminds us that when a community comes together, in style and with heart, we can make a real difference in the lives of those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault in our community,” said Lisa Mello, CEO of LiveSafe Resources. “We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, designers, and attendees for helping us continue our mission of providing safety and healing to victims.”

Photo Gallery From “A Fashion Affair”