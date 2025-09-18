Chemical Plant in Mableton applies for Air Quality Permit for “new process area”

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division included the following in its most recent announcement of applications for air quality permits:

COBB COUNTY Facility Name: Compass Chemical International LLC Application No: 29855 Facility Address: 1610 Buckner Road, SE, Mableton, 30126 EPD Notice Type: Permit Application Description of Operation: Specialty Chemicals Plant Reason for Application: Proposing the addition of a new process area for the manufacture of a proprietary lubricant additive, an alkyl phosphite blend with and without dispersants.

The facility is located at the intersection of Buckner and Oakdale roads, alongside the Norfolk Southern rail line.

About Compass Chemical

Compass Chemical International, LLC is a specialty chemical manufacturer based in Mableton, with a production facility at the intersection of Oakdale and Buckner roads in Cobb County.

Founded in 1999 and acquired by Italy’s Italmatch Chemicals in 2016, the company develops and supplies phosphonates, dispersants, polymers, and other specialty additives used in water treatment, oil and gas, industrial processes, and recreational water systems.

In addition to manufacturing, Compass Chemical provides custom blending, packaging, laboratory analysis, and technical support for customers across North America.

Its Cobb County site on Buckner Road serves as both headquarters and a major production center, operating under environmental and safety standards and reporting through the EPA’s Toxics Release Inventory and other regulatory programs.

The company’s revenue approaches $100 million, with a staff of about 90.

Watch the Video produced in 2017

The video describes the address as Smyrna, but that section of Bucker Road was annexed into Mableton with the 2022 referendum.