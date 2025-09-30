Mableton’s Café Social House to open new location at Cobb’s Senior Wellness Center

Café Social House Expands to Cobb Senior Wellness Center

Cobb County announced that Cobb County Senior Services is partnering with Café Social House, a Mableton-based restaurant known for its Southern-inspired comfort food, to open a new dining option inside the Cobb County Senior Wellness Center.

The community is invited to attend the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, October 3, at 11:30 a.m. The café, located at 1150 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will serve lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu options will include two daily rotating meats, two sides, vegetarian entrees, sandwiches and salads. Entrees with two sides will start at $7. Cobb County employees will receive a 10% discount with an employee badge.

“At Cobb County Senior Services, our goal is to provide the highest quality programs and services that enrich the lives of older adults,” said Ioana Bovo-Nicolescu, director of Cobb County Senior Services. “This partnership with Café Social House helps us enhance that mission by bringing fresh, restaurant-quality meals into a welcoming space where seniors and the broader community can gather and connect.”

Gloria Smith, owner of Café Social House, said the expansion fulfills her original vision when she opened the Mableton restaurant seven years ago.

“When I opened Café Social House seven years ago, my vision was to create a place where the Mableton community could enjoy exceptional food and service without having to travel to Buckhead or Midtown,” Smith said. “My team and I are thrilled to expand our reach to the Cobb County Senior Wellness Center and share our passion for fresh, comforting food with even more of our neighbors.”

Those interested in attending the grand opening event, should RSVP here.