Marietta announces route of Thursday funeral procession for fallen firefighter

The City of Marietta announced on its website that a route has been chosen for the funeral procession for DeKalb County Master Firefighter Preston Fant, who died in the line of duty.

The announcement alerted drivers that traffic impacts were likely to occur from 3:30 to 5 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, September 18.

The procession will depart from Truist Park and travel through the city of Marietta.

According to the announcement: