Pedestrian fatally struck by auto in Kennesaw

The Cobb County police STEP Unit is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a car in north Cobb this week.

Authorities say the accident happened shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday in Kennesaw. An eighty-year-old was walking southbound on Cobb Parkway at Crater Lake Drive when she was hit by a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 46-year-old Kennesaw resident.

Police say the driver stopped after the collision. The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s office pronounced Hughes dead at the scene. Police say anybody with information should call Cobb Police at 770-499-3987

[The Cobb County Courier withholds the names in traffic incidents when it is uncertain whether charges will be filed]

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.