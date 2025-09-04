Smyrna police and fire investigate fatal apartment blaze

By Mark Woolsey

Smyrna authorities are investigating an early-morning apartment fire and the discovery of a body at the scene.

Smyrna fire spokesman Lt. Evan McBrayer told the Courier fire crews were called to the Bella 810 apartment complex at 790 Windy Hill Road SE around 4:15 a.m.

“As they commenced with fire extinguishment operations, they did find a deceased adult,” says McBrayer.

With some suspicion of criminal activity having developed, fire crews backed away after the blaze was out. and Smyrna Police plus the fire marshal’s office came into investigate. The case has been turned over to law enforcement, McBrayer said. There was no word on the identity of the deceased or on the cause of the fire, said McBrayer. He says the apartment where the body was found sustained extensive damage but that surrounding