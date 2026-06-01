Statewide Gasoline Average Drops 14 Cents in Georgia

Georgia motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump as gasoline costs continue to decline ahead of the busy summer travel season, according to AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The statewide average price for regular gasoline fell to $3.85 per gallon (subject to overnight change, check the previous link to get the current average), down 14 cents from a week ago. While prices remain 10 cents higher than a month ago and 96 cents above the level recorded at the same time last year, the recent decline is offering drivers some relief as vacation travel increases.

“Georgia drivers are finally getting some relief at the pump, with the state average now at $3.85 a gallon, just as summer travel begins to ramp up,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “But with global uncertainty still in play, these savings could shift quickly, so now is the time to stay alert, shop around for the best prices, and make smart fuel choices to stretch every dollar.”

According to AAA, the decline follows lower crude oil prices linked to reports of potential peace talks involving Iran. However, the organization noted that uncertainty in global energy markets remains, meaning fuel prices could change quickly in the coming weeks.

For drivers filling a standard 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline, the average cost in Georgia is now about $57.75.

What is the average price in Cobb County?

The price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Cobb County this morning was $3.86, about one cent more than the statewide average.

National Gas Prices Also Decline

Nationwide, the average price for regular gasoline dropped to $4.33 per gallon, down 18 cents from the previous week. Lower oil prices have helped ease costs for consumers, although analysts continue to watch geopolitical developments that could affect energy markets and fuel prices.

AAA encouraged motorists to manage fuel expenses by planning trips in advance, comparing prices among stations and combining errands when possible.

Drivers of electric vehicles can monitor current charging costs and fuel prices along their routes through the AAA TripTik Travel Planner.

Most and Least Expensive Georgia Metro Areas

The most expensive metro markets for regular gasoline in Georgia were Macon at $3.94 per gallon, Atlanta at $3.90 and Athens at $3.87.

The least expensive metro markets were Dalton at $3.71 per gallon, Albany at $3.63 and Brunswick at $3.60.

Gas Price Snapshot

Market Current Average Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Record High National $4.33 $4.51 $4.30 $3.15 $5.01 (June 14, 2022) Georgia $3.85 $3.99 $3.75 $2.89 $4.49 (June 15, 2022)

What causes fluctuations in gasoline prices?

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price of crude oil is the main factor affecting the price of gasoline.

“Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies,” the EIA website states.

According to the EIA, other factors that can affect prices include” disruptions in crude oil supplies, refinery operations, or gasoline pipeline deliveries.”

There are also seasonal changes in demand that cause price fluctuations throughout the year.

For more information on the price considerations for crude oil and gasoline, visit the EIA website.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.