South Cobb Lions vision screenings at Black Men’s Health Wellness Day

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about vision screenings administered at the Black Men’s Health Wellness Day in southwest Atlanta:

The GA Lions Lighthouse, Atlanta Metro and South Cobb Lions Clubs along with

Samuel Mason from LCIF administered visions screenings at the Black Men’s

Health Wellness Day near Morehouse College. The vendors and health

professionals were present in the early morning prior to the 5 K Race.

Actor Lamman Rucker, known for his roles in many Tyler Perry movies,

discussed the importance of monitoring our health. We appreciate sponsors

Johnson & Johnson, Bayer, Novartis and Genentech for putting their resources

behind this important initiative.