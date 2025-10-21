Cobb elections reports on progress of early voting

By Mark Woolsey

Early voting appears to be moving along at a steady clip, heading toward the Nov. 4 municipal election and special statewide vote.

The Cobb County elections office says in the first week of advance voting, Oct. 14-18, a total of 6,056 in-person votes were cast. They say in addition, 812 mail ballots were issued, with 22 of those returned. In addition, 23 provisional ballots were issued with none returned.

Marietta was the most active voting site with 2,323 ballots cast. Austell was last with 271.

Voters in Cobb are going to the polls in six of the seven cities to pick among candidates for mayoral/council/aldermanic posts. Each city has a municipal voting location plus a drop box.

A seventh voting location is located in East Cobb.

In addition to local races, voters statewide will pick two of the five members of the Georgia Public Service Commission, the body that regulates utility rates in Georgia.

Two more weeks of early voting are scheduled through Friday, Oct. 31. No voting will take place the Saturday or Monday before the election.

If a runoff is needed as a result of the vote, it will be held Dec. 2.

Voters can check their eligibility by navigating to the my voter page on the Secretary of State’s office website at https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/