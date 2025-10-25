GDOT releases updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 in Cobb and Fulton counties

The Georgia Department of Transportation released the following updated schedule of lane closures for I-285 and I-20 for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project:

Weather permitting, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) contractors will temporarily close interstate lanes for the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project. This project will reconstruct and widen several interstate system-to-system ramps at the I-285/I-20 West Interchange and add a combination of collector-distributor lanes or connecting lanes, and auxiliary lanes along I-20 west and I-285 north of the interchange.

Lane Closures

Roadway Activity Start Date End Date Times I-285 Northbound Cascade Road to Bolton Road Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday,

October 24 Friday,

October 31 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Cascade Road to Bolton Road Double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday,

October 24 Friday,

October 31 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 166/Campbellton Road to the I-20 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, October 27 Thursday, October 30 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily I-285 Southbound US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday,

October 24 Friday,

October 31 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly US 78/Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy to SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive Alternating, double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure, and double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure Friday,

October 24 Friday,

October 31 11 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 280/South Cobb Drive to I-20 Interchange Pacing operation, all lanes and shoulders Monday, October 27 Thursday, October 30 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Daily I-20 Westbound SR 280/Hamilton E. Holmes Drive to I-285 northbound ramp Alternating, double, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure, and double, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday,

October 24 Tuesday, October 28 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly Anderson Avenue underpass to Riverside Parkway Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday,

October 24 Friday,

October 31 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Nightly I-20 Eastbound Riverside Parkway to the I-285 Interchange Alternating, single, right-lane, and right-shoulder, and single, left-lane, and left-shoulder closure Friday,

October 24 Friday,

October 31 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly Other Locations SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard SB from Wendell Drive to Shirley Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday,

October 24 Friday,

October 31 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly SR 139/MLK Jr. Drive NB from Old Gordon Road to Adamsville Drive Single, right-lane, and right-shoulder closure Friday,

October 24 Friday,

October 31 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Nightly ADVANCE NOTICE & DETOURS I-20 Westbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will exit onto SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard (Exit 49) to I-20 eastbound and merge onto I-285 southbound Friday,

October 24 Tuesday, October 28 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-20 Westbound to I-285 Northbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will exit onto SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard (Exit 49) to I-20 eastbound and merge onto I-285 northbound Friday, October 24 Tuesday, October 28 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-20 Eastbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-20 eastbound will continue east to SR 280/Hamilton E. Holmes Drive (Exit 52) to I-20 westbound and merge onto I-285 southbound Tuesday, October 28 Thursday, October 30 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-20 Westbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will exit onto SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard (Exit 49) to I-20 eastbound and merge onto I-285 southbound Friday, November 7 Tuesday, November 11 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly I-20 Westbound to I-285 Southbound ramp closure Overnight closure and detour (Map)

Motorists traveling on I-20 westbound will exit onto SR 70/Fulton Industrial Boulevard (Exit 49) to I-20 eastbound and merge onto I-285 southbound Wednesday, November 12 Tuesday, November 18 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Nightly

Advisory: Exact time may change due to weather conditions. There may be intermittent traffic pacing and lane and ramp closures that occur within the work zone in addition to this notice. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.



For additional project information, visit https://0013918-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.