South Cobb Regional Library brings family spirit to its November schedule

The South Cobb Regional Library continues to serve the Mableton community this November, with its staple of family-centered, community outreach, and food & health programs. However, there are a handful of programs that hint at its spirit of welcoming family home for Thanksgiving.
On Wednesday, November 5th, its Adult Art Night offers 3D Pumpkin Centerpieces. Not to give away, but to make. Participants will craft pumpkins from cardboard materials (which look like wood), to serve as centerpieces for their seasonal decorum or perhaps to showoff to their invited family and friends, on Thanksgiving. This art program is scheduled for 5 PM, and registration is required here.
On that note, the South Cobb Library invites guests of all ages to its viewing of the musical, Wicked, on Saturday, November 8th at 1 PM. Between private readings of the book (to me) and recently watching the film, I can attest that the movie is nothing like the book. Wicked, the film, focuses on the friendship between Elphaba and Galinda, and so its PG rating is deserving. (It also sings among the best of musicals on film.) The library will provide light refreshments for the viewing and encourages cosplaying either main character. Dancing in the stacks, however, will warrant a librarian casting a transformative spell of some kind, to which the magic of librarians can’t compare to those of either the Wicked Witch of the West or Oz. (It’s suggested to just enjoy the movie and snacks. 😊)
And, of course, it wouldn’t be a gathering of family without an event as big as the Indie Author Book Fair, on Saturday, November 15th. Beginning at 11 AM, the book fair will open with storytimes, panel discussions, and twenty local authors. The book fair is free to attend and is suitable for everyone of all ages. (Do expect limited parking, to which parking at the Mable House Complex may be an option—if a short walk and weather isn’t a bother.) The Indie Author Book Fair ends at 4 PM.
Other events at the library promoting community are:
- The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, November 13th at 4:30 PM
(The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich)
- Winter Card Making, from Tuesday, November 18th at 10:00 AM
to the end of the month.
- A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, November 19th at 5:00 PM
(The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin)
- Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, November 24th at 6:00 PM
(Theme: Family)
NOTE:
South Cobb Regional Library will be closed:
- Tuesday, November 11th for Veterans Day
- Thursday, November 27th through Friday, November 28th for Thanksgiving.
(Wednesday, November 26th, the library closes early, 5 PM.)
The South Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its November schedule.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
NOVEMBER 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 01, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 20:00
NOVEMBER 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 02, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|November 03, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|November 04, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|November 05, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Adult Art Night: 3D Pumpkin Centerpieces
|18:30 – 19:00
|Evening Storytime
|November 06, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|15:00 – 16:30
|Computer Basics
|November 07, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|November 08, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 16:00
|Wicked (2024) Viewing Party
NOVEMBER 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 09, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|November 10, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 17:00
|Lego Build
|November 11, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|HOLIDAY: VETERANS DAY
|November 12, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|15:00 – 16:00
|Best In Show: A Stuffed Animal Showcase
|19:00 – 19:55
|Sustainable Food Systems Presentations
|November 13, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|16:30 – 17:30
|The Last Word Book Discussion (The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich)
|November 14, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|15:30 – 16:30
|Paws to Read: Read to Koda
|November 15, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 16:00
|South Cobb Regional Library Indie Author Book Fair
NOVEMBER 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 16, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|November 17, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|15:00 – 19:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|November 18, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|November 19, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|17:00 – 18:30
|A Deeper Look Book Discussion (The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin)
|17:00 – 18:00
|Teen Unbook Club
|November 20, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 12:00
|Stay and Play
|November 21, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:30
|Eat Healthy, Be Active with UGA Extension
|November 22, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Winter Card Making
NOVEMBER 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 23, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Winter Card Making
|November 24, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Sing and Dance Along
|18:00 – 19:00
|Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] Theme: Family
|November 25, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Time
|November 26, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Winter Card Making
|10:30 – 11:00
|Family Storytime
|November 27, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: THANKSGIVING
|November 28, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: THANKSGIVING (BLACK FRIDAY)
|November 29, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Winter Card Making
WEEK 6
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|November 30, 2025
|Sunday
|10:00 – 17:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
