South Cobb Regional Library brings family spirit to its November schedule

The South Cobb Regional Library continues to serve the Mableton community this November, with its staple of family-centered, community outreach, and food & health programs. However, there are a handful of programs that hint at its spirit of welcoming family home for Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, November 5th, its Adult Art Night offers 3D Pumpkin Centerpieces. Not to give away, but to make. Participants will craft pumpkins from cardboard materials (which look like wood), to serve as centerpieces for their seasonal decorum or perhaps to showoff to their invited family and friends, on Thanksgiving. This art program is scheduled for 5 PM, and registration is required here.

On that note, the South Cobb Library invites guests of all ages to its viewing of the musical, Wicked, on Saturday, November 8th at 1 PM. Between private readings of the book (to me) and recently watching the film, I can attest that the movie is nothing like the book. Wicked, the film, focuses on the friendship between Elphaba and Galinda, and so its PG rating is deserving. (It also sings among the best of musicals on film.) The library will provide light refreshments for the viewing and encourages cosplaying either main character. Dancing in the stacks, however, will warrant a librarian casting a transformative spell of some kind, to which the magic of librarians can’t compare to those of either the Wicked Witch of the West or Oz. (It’s suggested to just enjoy the movie and snacks. 😊)

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a gathering of family without an event as big as the Indie Author Book Fair, on Saturday, November 15th. Beginning at 11 AM, the book fair will open with storytimes, panel discussions, and twenty local authors. The book fair is free to attend and is suitable for everyone of all ages. (Do expect limited parking, to which parking at the Mable House Complex may be an option—if a short walk and weather isn’t a bother.) The Indie Author Book Fair ends at 4 PM.

Other events at the library promoting community are:

The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, November 13th at 4:30 PM

(The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich)

Winter Card Making, from Tuesday, November 18th at 10:00 AM

to the end of the month.

A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, November 19th at 5:00 PM

(The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin)

Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, November 24th at 6:00 PM

(Theme: Family)

NOTE:

South Cobb Regional Library will be closed:

Tuesday, November 11 th for Veterans Day

for Veterans Day Thursday, November 27th through Friday, November 28th for Thanksgiving.

(Wednesday, November 26th, the library closes early, 5 PM.)

The South Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its November schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

