South Cobb Regional Library brings family spirit to its November schedule

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson October 25, 2025

The South Cobb Regional Library continues to serve the Mableton community this November, with its staple of family-centered, community outreach, and food & health programs. However, there are a handful of programs that hint at its spirit of welcoming family home for Thanksgiving.

On Wednesday, November 5th, its Adult Art Night offers 3D Pumpkin Centerpieces. Not to give away, but to make. Participants will craft pumpkins from cardboard materials (which look like wood), to serve as centerpieces for their seasonal decorum or perhaps to showoff to their invited family and friends, on Thanksgiving. This art program is scheduled for 5 PM, and registration is required here.

On that note, the South Cobb Library invites guests of all ages to its viewing of the musical, Wicked, on Saturday, November 8th at 1 PM. Between private readings of the book (to me) and recently watching the film, I can attest that the movie is nothing like the book. Wicked, the film, focuses on the friendship between Elphaba and Galinda, and so its PG rating is deserving. (It also sings among the best of musicals on film.) The library will provide light refreshments for the viewing and encourages cosplaying either main character. Dancing in the stacks, however, will warrant a librarian casting a transformative spell of some kind, to which the magic of librarians can’t compare to those of either the Wicked Witch of the West or Oz. (It’s suggested to just enjoy the movie and snacks. 😊)

And, of course, it wouldn’t be a gathering of family without an event as big as the Indie Author Book Fair, on Saturday, November 15th. Beginning at 11 AM, the book fair will open with storytimes, panel discussions, and twenty local authors. The book fair is free to attend and is suitable for everyone of all ages. (Do expect limited parking, to which parking at the Mable House Complex may be an option—if a short walk and weather isn’t a bother.) The Indie Author Book Fair ends at 4 PM.

Other events at the library promoting community are:

  • The Last Word Book Discussion, Thursday, November 13th at 4:30 PM

(The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich)

  • Winter Card Making, from Tuesday, November 18th at 10:00 AM

to the end of the month.

  • A Deeper Look Book Discussion, Wednesday, November 19th at 5:00 PM

(The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin)

  • Graphic Novel Book Club, Monday, November 24th at 6:00 PM

(Theme: Family)

NOTE:

South Cobb Regional Library will be closed:

  • Tuesday, November 11th for Veterans Day
  • Thursday, November 27th through Friday, November 28th for Thanksgiving.

(Wednesday, November 26th, the library closes early, 5 PM.)

The South Cobb Regional Library schedule may be subject to updates; view its November schedule.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

NOVEMBER 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
November 01, 2025Saturday10:00 – 20:00




NOVEMBER 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
November 02, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00








November 03, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda




November 04, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




November 05, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Adult Art Night: 3D Pumpkin Centerpieces


18:30 – 19:00Evening Storytime




November 06, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play


15:00 – 16:30Computer Basics




November 07, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




November 08, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


13:00 – 16:00Wicked (2024) Viewing Party




NOVEMBER 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
November 09, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




November 10, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 17:00Lego Build




November 11, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00HOLIDAY: VETERANS DAY




November 12, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


15:00 – 16:00Best In Show: A Stuffed Animal Showcase


19:00 – 19:55Sustainable Food Systems Presentations




November 13, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


16:30 – 17:30The Last Word Book Discussion (The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich)




November 14, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


15:30 – 16:30Paws to Read: Read to Koda




November 15, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


11:00 – 16:00South Cobb Regional Library Indie Author Book Fair

NOVEMBER 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
November 16, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




November 17, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


15:00 – 19:00American Red Cross Blood Drive




November 18, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




November 19, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime


17:00 – 18:30A Deeper Look Book Discussion (The Immortalists by Chloe Benjamin)


17:00 – 18:00Teen Unbook Club




November 20, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 17:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 12:00Stay and Play




November 21, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:00 – 17:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:30Eat Healthy, Be Active with UGA Extension




November 22, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Winter Card Making




NOVEMBER 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
November 23, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Winter Card Making




November 24, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Sing and Dance Along


18:00 – 19:00Graphic Novel Book Club [Virtual Program] Theme: Family




November 25, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:00 – 17:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Baby Time




November 26, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Winter Card Making


10:30 – 11:00Family Storytime




November 27, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00HOLIDAY: THANKSGIVING




November 28, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00HOLIDAY: THANKSGIVING (BLACK FRIDAY)




November 29, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:00 – 17:00Winter Card Making

WEEK 6

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
November 30, 2025Sunday10:00 – 17:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

