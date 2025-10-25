USDA alert: over 2.2 million pounds of barbecue pork jerky recalled after metal fragments found

[Editor’s note: as a result of last year’s outbreak of foodborne illness and deaths due to listeria in a food product, the Cobb County Courier will publicize any food recall that is labeled “nationwide” or lists “Georgia” in the distribution locations.

In the past, we’ve only run information on the recall of products that were shipped to identifiable metro Atlanta locations.]

According to an alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), LSI, Inc. is recalling more than 2.2 million pounds of ready-to-eat Korean barbecue pork jerky due to possible metal contamination.

The product was distributed to Costco and Sam’s Club locations nationwide.

The recall affects approximately 2,277,540 pounds of “GOLDEN ISLAND fire-grilled PORK JERKY Korean BARBECUE recipe” sold in 14.5-ounce and 16-ounce plastic pouches. The jerky, which has a one-year shelf life, has “best by” dates from Oct. 23, 2025, through Sept. 23, 2026, printed on the side of the packaging.

The recalled product bears the establishment number “M279A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

A detailed list of affected lot codes and best by dates is available on the FSIS website.

FSIS said LSI, Inc. received multiple consumer complaints about finding pieces of wiry metal in the pork jerky. The company traced the contamination to a conveyor belt used during production.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries linked to the product. However, officials advise consumers concerned about a possible injury to contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is urging consumers not to eat the product and to either discard it or return it to the place of purchase. The agency will post retail distribution lists when available at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions can contact info@goldenislandjerky.com, and media inquiries can be directed to media@goldenislandjerky.com. For food safety questions, consumers may call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or email MPHotline@usda.gov.