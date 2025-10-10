Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation “Evening in the End Zone”

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation’s “Evening in the End Zone” fundraiser:

The Evening in The End Zone is a fundraiser for the Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation who administers eyecare and surgeries for people in need.

The Lighthouse and SEC College Football have a strong relationship beginning in the early days of the Chick-A-Filet Peach Bowl. Many high profile college football personalities such as Kevin Butler, David Pollach, Coach Mark Richt and others were part of the proceedings.

The whole evening was an amazing experience with a tour of the College Football Hall Of Fame followed by a dinner and awards presentation. The local Lions in attendance were thrilled that Dr Marshburn who has been working tirelessly providing students from the Atlanta School System the gift of sight. We are also very grateful for the support of the Georgia Lions Lighthouse sponsors and corporate donors such as Johnson & Johnson and Chick-Fil-A.

Everyone in attendance had a great time learning more about college football and the successes of the GA Lions Lighthouse.