Cobb County’s interim police chief has been named the sole finalist to hold the job permanently

Photo above courtesy of the Cobb County Police Department

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County’s current interim police chief has been named as the sole finalist to hold the job permanently.

County Manager Jackie McMorris sent a letter to Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid recommending that the commission approve James D. Ferrell to the post, effective Oct. 14.

In the letter, McMorris praised Ferrell’s 32-year career in law enforcement, which began with DeKalb police, during which he’s “distinguished himself with his leadership and management.” Ferrell’s resume with the county is wide-ranging, from patrol officer to SWAT supervisor to Lieutenant in uniform patrol/major crimes to Major and Special Investigations Division commander.

She added that Ferrell’s background “provides a strong foundation to lead the county’s police force.”

Ferrell would succeed former chief Stuart VanHoozer, who retired in April.

Reports have surfaced that Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid favors another candidate, former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields.

Reached by the Courier. Cupid said only that she plans a 2 p.m. Monday news conference to address “challenges with the announcement that was made.”

The recommendation is on the county commission agenda on Tuesday.