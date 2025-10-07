Gimme That Sugar brings cotton candy to downtown Acworth

By Mark Woolsey

First came a pushcart in 2020. That turned into a food truck. Now a brick-and-mortar business of the same name has opened in downtown Acworth.

In all three culinary adventures, sugar has very much been the common denominator.

To be more specific, Lynn and Phil Lafferty celebrated their brand-new candy store, “Gimme that Sugar,” with a ribbon-cutting on Friday, Oct. 3. It’s named after an expression Lynn’s grandmother was fond of.

For former teacher Lyn (hubby Phil still teaches) it’s the culmination of her childhood dream of owning a candy store.

She’s achieved it with an uncommon product-cotton candy spun right on the spot, in 22 flavors, no less.

“The whole idea stemmed from where can you get fresh cotton candy on a (paper) cone? Nowhere you can really go but to a fair and most of the time it’s in a bag,” she says.

The choice of cotton candy as a marquee treat was a practical one, the product being tasty and relatively inexpensive, she indicates.

They began looking for a brick-and-mortar location when they started getting larger orders from corporate customers and the like. They also hit schools, dance studios, farmers markets and other gathering spots.

And their repeat customer base kept growing. “We knew we had something,” is how she puts it.

After a two-year process, they settled into a spot on South Main Street, and some confusion ensued.

Not yet having the signage delivered to mark the change from a shaved Hawaiian ice spot, people walked in expecting exactly that. They didn’t realize ownership and emphasis had changed.

Fortunately, the couple hung on to the shaved ice product and their ice cream as well.

Of their walk-ins, Lafferty says, “They’re excited about the cotton candy but right now it’s not yet the most popular in the store. It is popular with the kids.”

We’re just trying to get the word out,” she adds.

Not only do they promote the on-the-spot spun treat as fresh, but even the packaged cotton candy that they wrap up and put on the shelf doesn’t hang around long if it remains unsold.

Flavor-wise, “blue raspberry and classic pink vanilla are favorites because that’s what people are familiar with. Outside of those two, the most popular flavors are lemonade, banana, peach, cupcake and grape,” she says.

Brittani Clark is a repeat customer whose daughter favors the pink vanilla, while she’s glommed onto the pina colada.

“We were one of the first people to book them to come out,” with their food truck she says.

“These are great people who really put their heart and soul into trying to create something that’s a different experience,” she says of the Laffertys. “It’s an experience you can’t get anywhere else.”

In addition to offering cotton candy, shaved ice, and ice cream, the store has hard candy and eventually candy bars. A number of specialty pops and treats are also on the menu.

And, they have a sugar-free cotton candy. How they pull that off, Lafferty says, is a trade secret.

And their food truck remains in service, she adds.

Gimme that Sugar, 4680 S. Main, Acworth

Hours:

Sunday 1-6 p.m.

Monday closed

Tuesday through Thursday 2-8 p.m.

Friday 2-9 p.m.

Saturday 1-9 p.m.