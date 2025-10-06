Kennesaw police say Sunday gunfire led to injuries and arrest

By Mark Woolsey

Kennesaw police say Sunday morning gunfire at a local restaurant led to an arrest and three injuries.

A police spokesman says they responded to a shooting call at Martin’s Restaurant, 2005 Cobb Parkway NW, around 8:40 a.m. They determined that two employees had argued inside the restaurant and that one of them had called her husband, a 46-year-old Kennesaw man.

Authorities say he showed up at the restaurant shortly thereafter, argued with another employee, got into a physical fight, and fired multiple rounds inside the business before fleeing with his spouse.

Authorities detained both at their home and took them to the police criminal investigations division for questioning, during which they discovered the wife had suffered a minor gunshot wound. She declined medical attention and was released.

Police arrested the 46-year-old suspect, who faces a variety of charges. They are: five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and one count each of criminal damage to property and cruelty to children. He’s being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

The suspect and the other employee involved in the physical confrontation had minor injuries that weren’t related to the gunfire, police say.

“This was a dangerous situation that could have had a much worse outcome,” said Police Chief Bill Westenberger in a departmental news release. He said his officers and Cobb County police acted quickly to resolve the situation.

Detectives are asking anybody with additional information about the gunplay to contact the criminal investigation division at 770-429-4533 or emailKPD_TIPS@kennesaw-ga.gov.