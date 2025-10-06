Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from September 26 to October 2

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
DUNKIN DONUTS
- 2340 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8602
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001227
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025
AMERICAN LEGION #294
- 3282 FLORENCE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3854
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3019
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025
MARIETTA LOCAL THE
- 148 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1945
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001215
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025
CLARKDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4725 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000291
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025
AWTREY JR. HIGH SCHOOL
- 3601 NOWLIN RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-41
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025
A.L. BURRUSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 325 MANNING RD MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-82
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025
AMEEN FISH & WING
- 818 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3204
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004752
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025
LINKED UP CHURCH
- 4331 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3142
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005212
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025
1738 RESTAURANT & BAR
- 5780 C H JAMES PKWY STE 110 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6078
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005817
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025
TOKYO SUSHI & HIBACHI
- 1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 360 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5449
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006113
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025
BLAZE PIZZA
- 2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 290 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3522
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006242
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025
BOTTEGA ITALIAN MARKET & WINE
- 136 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1913
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006268
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025
FISHCHICK
- 3200 HOPELAND INDUSTRIAL BLVD STE 600 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6056
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006850
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025
PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #181
- 931 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1943
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24292C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025
SUBWAY #27101
- 1435 HIGHLAND RIDGE RD SE SPC B SMYRNA, GA 30082-4872
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002275
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025
CARRIAGE HOUSE CATERING
- 999 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 5 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1995
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002017
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025
CAPRIOTTI’S SANDWICH SHOP #141
- 777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002425
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025
SPARKLES OF SMYRNA
- 666 SMYRNA HILL DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2836
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2338
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025
CHICK-FIL-A AT THE VILLAGE AT TOWN PARK #2146
- 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20100C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #1563
- 1395 HIGHLANDS RIDGE RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7625
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025
MCDONALD’S #6824
- 778 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3029
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001834
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025
J.J. DANIELL MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 2950 SCOTT DR MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-159C
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025
McCLESKEY MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 4080 MAYBREEZE RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2734
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-448C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025
FORNO WOODFIRE PIZZA & DRINKERY
- 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 114 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003608
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025
TAQUERIA LA TECAMPANA
- 1936 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 201 AUSTELL, GA 30168-3622
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005018
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025
FIREHOUSE SUBS AUSTELL
- 2860 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 2 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1358
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005724
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025
ADDISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3055 EBENEZER RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4542
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-1974
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025
DAVIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2433 JAMERSON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1431
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-161C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025
AUSTELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 5600 MULBERRY ST AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16743
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025
LOLITA’S PARLOUR
- 1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002888
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025
LOLITA’S PARLOUR – BASE
- 1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004666
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025
ROSE & CROWN
- 1935 POWERS FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5613
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004730
- Last Inspection Score: 77
- Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025
PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR
- 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004778
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025
STARBUCKS (INSIDE KROGER #730)
- 1310 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5410
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005514
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025
SCOOTER’S COFFEE
- 2943 CANTON RD STE 1600 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3847
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006162
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025
!!ATLANTA MARRIOTT NORTHWEST – FOOD
- 200 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006975
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025
SUBWAY #29116
- 3305 ACWORTH OAKS DR NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6694
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11658
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025
AUTUMN BREEZE HEALTHCARE CENTER
- 1480 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3821
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002268
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025
AMERICAN LEGION POST #29
- 921 GRESHAM AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13183C
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025
HOME TAVERN
- 3052 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-1252
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002033
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025
ROSE’S BRAZILIAN BAKERY
- 3349 CANTON RD STE 219 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7622
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004278
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025
DOMINO’S PIZZA
- 49 S MARIETTA PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-3375
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004929
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025
WING MAN, THE
- 803 POWDER SPRINGS ST SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006955
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025
MR. TOMBESTONE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM
- 1087 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2842
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007037
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025
SUPER RAMEN PHO
- 3079 HIDDEN FORREST CT STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7324
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007065
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025
STARBUCKS COFFEE #11120
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 2030 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-18951C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025
NCG CINEMAS MARIETTA
- 1050 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3998
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000564
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025
GOVERNORS GUN CLUB
- 5740 C H JAMES PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6074
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001208
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025
WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL MAIN CAFETERIA
- 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4760
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025
COBB COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES
- 1150 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004029
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025
TACO BELL #41800
- 4720 ALABAMA RD NE ROSWELL, GA 30075-1661
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006310
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025
CHEZ MBAPPE
- 3200 HOPELAND DR STE 700 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6056
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006762
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025
