Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from September 26 to October 2

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

DUNKIN DONUTS

2340 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8602

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001227

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

AMERICAN LEGION #294

3282 FLORENCE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3854

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3019

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

MARIETTA LOCAL THE

148 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1945

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001215

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

CLARKDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4725 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000291

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

AWTREY JR. HIGH SCHOOL

3601 NOWLIN RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-41

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

A.L. BURRUSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

325 MANNING RD MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-82

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

AMEEN FISH & WING

818 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3204

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004752

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

LINKED UP CHURCH

4331 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3142

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005212

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

1738 RESTAURANT & BAR

5780 C H JAMES PKWY STE 110 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6078

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005817

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

TOKYO SUSHI & HIBACHI

1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 360 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5449

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006113

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

BLAZE PIZZA

2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 290 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3522

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006242

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

BOTTEGA ITALIAN MARKET & WINE

136 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1913

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006268

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

FISHCHICK

3200 HOPELAND INDUSTRIAL BLVD STE 600 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6056

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006850

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #181

931 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1943

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24292C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

SUBWAY #27101

1435 HIGHLAND RIDGE RD SE SPC B SMYRNA, GA 30082-4872

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002275

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

CARRIAGE HOUSE CATERING

999 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 5 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1995

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002017

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

CAPRIOTTI’S SANDWICH SHOP #141

777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002425

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

SPARKLES OF SMYRNA

666 SMYRNA HILL DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2836

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2338

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

CHICK-FIL-A AT THE VILLAGE AT TOWN PARK #2146

600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20100C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #1563

1395 HIGHLANDS RIDGE RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7625

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

MCDONALD’S #6824

778 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3029

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001834

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

J.J. DANIELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

2950 SCOTT DR MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-159C

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

McCLESKEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

4080 MAYBREEZE RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2734

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-448C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

FORNO WOODFIRE PIZZA & DRINKERY

68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 114 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003608

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

TAQUERIA LA TECAMPANA

1936 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 201 AUSTELL, GA 30168-3622

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005018

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS AUSTELL

2860 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 2 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1358

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005724

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

ADDISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3055 EBENEZER RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4542

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-1974

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

DAVIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2433 JAMERSON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1431

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-161C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

AUSTELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

5600 MULBERRY ST AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16743

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

LOLITA’S PARLOUR

1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002888

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

LOLITA’S PARLOUR – BASE

1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004666

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

ROSE & CROWN

1935 POWERS FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5613

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004730

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR

1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004778

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

STARBUCKS (INSIDE KROGER #730)

1310 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5410

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005514

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

SCOOTER’S COFFEE

2943 CANTON RD STE 1600 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3847

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006162

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

!!ATLANTA MARRIOTT NORTHWEST – FOOD

200 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2111

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006975

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

SUBWAY #29116

3305 ACWORTH OAKS DR NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6694

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11658

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

AUTUMN BREEZE HEALTHCARE CENTER

1480 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3821

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002268

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

AMERICAN LEGION POST #29

921 GRESHAM AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13183C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

HOME TAVERN

3052 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-1252

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002033

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

ROSE’S BRAZILIAN BAKERY

3349 CANTON RD STE 219 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7622

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004278

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

DOMINO’S PIZZA

49 S MARIETTA PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-3375

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004929

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

WING MAN, THE

803 POWDER SPRINGS ST SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006955

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

MR. TOMBESTONE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM

1087 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2842

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007037

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

SUPER RAMEN PHO

3079 HIDDEN FORREST CT STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7324

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007065

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11120

745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 2030 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-18951C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025

NCG CINEMAS MARIETTA

1050 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3998

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000564

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025

GOVERNORS GUN CLUB

5740 C H JAMES PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6074

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001208

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025

WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL MAIN CAFETERIA

3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4760

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025

COBB COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES

1150 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004029

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025

TACO BELL #41800

4720 ALABAMA RD NE ROSWELL, GA 30075-1661

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006310

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025

CHEZ MBAPPE