Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from September 26 to October 2

TOPICS:
The "Star of Life" symbol represents medicine and health care. Three rectangles are arranged in a radial pattern to form a sort of abstract star shape, with a snake coiled around a staff superimposed on the center.

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling October 6, 2025

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

DUNKIN DONUTS

  • 2340 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8602
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001227
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

AMERICAN LEGION #294

  • 3282 FLORENCE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3854
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-3019
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

MARIETTA LOCAL THE

  • 148 ROSWELL ST SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1945
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001215
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

CLARKDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 4725 EWING RD AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000291
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

AWTREY JR. HIGH SCHOOL

  • 3601 NOWLIN RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-41
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

A.L. BURRUSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 325 MANNING RD MARIETTA, GA 30064
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-82
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

AMEEN FISH & WING

  • 818 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3204
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004752
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

LINKED UP CHURCH

  • 4331 BROWNSVILLE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-3142
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005212
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

1738 RESTAURANT & BAR

  • 5780 C H JAMES PKWY STE 110 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6078
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005817
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

TOKYO SUSHI & HIBACHI

  • 1000 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 360 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5449
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006113
  • Last Inspection Score: 86
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

BLAZE PIZZA

  • 2955 COBB PKWY SE STE 290 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3522
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006242
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

BOTTEGA ITALIAN MARKET & WINE

  • 136 S PARK SQ NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1913
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006268
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

FISHCHICK

  • 3200 HOPELAND INDUSTRIAL BLVD STE 600 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6056
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006850
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-02-2025

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #181

  • 931 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1943
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-24292C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

SUBWAY #27101

  • 1435 HIGHLAND RIDGE RD SE SPC B SMYRNA, GA 30082-4872
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002275
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

CARRIAGE HOUSE CATERING

  • 999 WHITLOCK AVE SW STE 5 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1995
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002017
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

CAPRIOTTI’S SANDWICH SHOP #141

  • 777 TOWNPARK LN NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30144-5821
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002425
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

SPARKLES OF SMYRNA

  • 666 SMYRNA HILL DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2836
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-2338
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

CHICK-FIL-A AT THE VILLAGE AT TOWN PARK #2146

  • 600 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-20100C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #1563

  • 1395 HIGHLANDS RIDGE RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-7625
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

MCDONALD’S #6824

  • 778 WHITLOCK AVE NW MARIETTA, GA 30064-3029
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001834
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

J.J. DANIELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 2950 SCOTT DR MARIETTA, GA 30066
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-159C
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

McCLESKEY MIDDLE SCHOOL

  • 4080 MAYBREEZE RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2734
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-448C
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

FORNO WOODFIRE PIZZA & DRINKERY

  • 68 N MARIETTA PKWY NE SPC 114 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1509
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-003608
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

TAQUERIA LA TECAMPANA

  • 1936 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY STE 201 AUSTELL, GA 30168-3622
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005018
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

FIREHOUSE SUBS AUSTELL

  • 2860 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 2 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1358
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005724
  • Last Inspection Score: 91
  • Last Inspection Date: 10-01-2025

ADDISON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 3055 EBENEZER RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4542
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-1974
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

DAVIS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 2433 JAMERSON RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-1431
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-161C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

AUSTELL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

  • 5600 MULBERRY ST AUSTELL, GA 30106
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-16743
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

LOLITA’S PARLOUR

  • 1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002888
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

LOLITA’S PARLOUR – BASE

  • 1147 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 2B MARIETTA, GA 30064-4260
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004666
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

ROSE & CROWN

  • 1935 POWERS FERRY RD SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5613
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004730
  • Last Inspection Score: 77
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

PARADISE SMOOTHIE JUICE BAR

  • 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4862
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004778
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

STARBUCKS (INSIDE KROGER #730)

  • 1310 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-5410
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-005514
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

SCOOTER’S COFFEE

  • 2943 CANTON RD STE 1600 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3847
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006162
  • Last Inspection Score: 93
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

!!ATLANTA MARRIOTT NORTHWEST – FOOD

  • 200 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2111
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006975
  • Last Inspection Score: 94
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-30-2025

SUBWAY #29116

  • 3305 ACWORTH OAKS DR NW STE 100 ACWORTH, GA 30101-6694
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-11658
  • Last Inspection Score: 99
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

AUTUMN BREEZE HEALTHCARE CENTER

  • 1480 SANDTOWN RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-3821
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002268
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

AMERICAN LEGION POST #29

  • 921 GRESHAM AVE NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2121
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-13183C
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

HOME TAVERN

  • 3052 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-1252
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-002033
  • Last Inspection Score: 85
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

ROSE’S BRAZILIAN BAKERY

  • 3349 CANTON RD STE 219 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7622
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004278
  • Last Inspection Score: 83
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

DOMINO’S PIZZA

  • 49 S MARIETTA PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30064-3375
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004929
  • Last Inspection Score: 95
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

WING MAN, THE

  • 803 POWDER SPRINGS ST SW STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30064-3649
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006955
  • Last Inspection Score: 92
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

MR. TOMBESTONE’S COFFEE EMPORIUM

  • 1087 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2842
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007037
  • Last Inspection Score: 97
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

SUPER RAMEN PHO

  • 3079 HIDDEN FORREST CT STE 104 MARIETTA, GA 30066-7324
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-007065
  • Last Inspection Score: 81
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-29-2025

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11120

  • 745 CHASTAIN RD NW STE 2030 KENNESAW, GA 30144-3003
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: 1-18951C
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025

NCG CINEMAS MARIETTA

  • 1050 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3998
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-000564
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025

GOVERNORS GUN CLUB

  • 5740 C H JAMES PKWY POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6074
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-001208
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025

WELLSTAR COBB HOSPITAL MAIN CAFETERIA

  • 3950 AUSTELL RD AUSTELL, GA 30106-1121
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: .1-4760
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025

COBB COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES

  • 1150 POWDER SPRINGS ST STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-004029
  • Last Inspection Score: 100
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025

TACO BELL #41800

  • 4720 ALABAMA RD NE ROSWELL, GA 30075-1661
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006310
  • Last Inspection Score: 96
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025

CHEZ MBAPPE

  • 3200 HOPELAND DR STE 700 POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-6056
  • Permit Type: Food Service
  • Permit Number: FSP-033-006762
  • Last Inspection Score: 90
  • Last Inspection Date: 09-26-2025

