Mableton City Council Agenda for Wednesday, October 8

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168 at 6:30 p.m.
We’ve included the agendas below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.
City of Mableton, Georgia
Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168
Date & Time: October 8, 2025 at 6:30 PM
City Officials
- The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor
- The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember
- The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember
- The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember
- The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember
- The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember
- The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember
City Council Regular Meeting Agenda
- Call to Order
- Roll Call
- Invocation
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Approval of Agenda
- Public Hearings
- Presentations / Acknowledgements / Proclamations
- Recognition of Public Safety Appreciation Week
- Appointments
- License Review Board Appointments
- Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker (no more than 30 minutes total). Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting.
- Consent Agenda
- FY 2026 City Council Meeting Calendar
- September 24, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes
- September 24, 2025 Work Session Minutes – 5:15 PM
- Resolution Updating Prior Authorizations for the Purchase of City Fleet Vehicles and for Other Lawful Purposes
- Approval of development documents relating to Mill Grove Vista located in Land Lots 33, 34, and 40, 17th District, 2nd Section, 5178 Floyd Rd, PIN 17003300020, 17003400100
- Approval of Final Plat
- Right-of-Way Abandonment
- Stormwater Maintenance Agreement
- Approval of development documents relating to Sweet Lake Grove located in Land Lots 1071, 1072, and 1075, 19th District
- Stormwater Maintenance Agreement
- Unfinished Business
- New Business
- Second Read – An Ordinance Updating Article 7, Special License and Regulatory Fees, and Chapter 5, Alcoholic Beverages, of the City Code of Ordinances and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Walker-Ashby
- Other Business / Discussion
- City Manager’s Announcements / Comments
- City Attorney / City Clerk / Staff Announcements / Comments
- Mayor and Council Announcements / Comments
- Executive Session (if needed) for:
- Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))
- Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1))
- Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2))
- Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5))
- Adjournment
Accessibility Notice: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at susan.hiott@mableton.gov or (404) 927-9502 at least three days prior to the meeting. The Clerk is located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126, during regular office hours.
Be the first to comment on "Mableton City Council Agenda for Wednesday, October 8"