Mableton City Council Agenda for Wednesday, October 8

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, October 8, 2025 at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168 at 6:30 p.m.

We’ve included the agendas below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

City of Mableton, Georgia

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: October 8, 2025 at 6:30 PM

City Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings Presentations / Acknowledgements / Proclamations Recognition of Public Safety Appreciation Week Appointments License Review Board Appointments Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker (no more than 30 minutes total). Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. Consent Agenda FY 2026 City Council Meeting Calendar September 24, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes September 24, 2025 Work Session Minutes – 5:15 PM Resolution Updating Prior Authorizations for the Purchase of City Fleet Vehicles and for Other Lawful Purposes Approval of development documents relating to Mill Grove Vista located in Land Lots 33, 34, and 40, 17th District, 2nd Section, 5178 Floyd Rd, PIN 17003300020, 17003400100 Approval of Final Plat Right-of-Way Abandonment Stormwater Maintenance Agreement Approval of development documents relating to Sweet Lake Grove located in Land Lots 1071, 1072, and 1075, 19th District Stormwater Maintenance Agreement Unfinished Business New Business Second Read – An Ordinance Updating Article 7, Special License and Regulatory Fees, and Chapter 5, Alcoholic Beverages, of the City Code of Ordinances and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Walker-Ashby Other Business / Discussion City Manager’s Announcements / Comments City Attorney / City Clerk / Staff Announcements / Comments Mayor and Council Announcements / Comments Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))

Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1))

Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2))

Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Accessibility Notice: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at susan.hiott@mableton.gov or (404) 927-9502 at least three days prior to the meeting. The Clerk is located at the City of Mableton Administrative Offices, 1245 Veterans Memorial Highway, Mableton, Georgia 30126, during regular office hours.