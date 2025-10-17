Paint preparation supplies ignite, causing minor damage to Johnson Ferry Baptist

By Mark Woolsey

A fire caused minor damage to a well-known East Cobb church on Wednesday night.

Crews responded to Johnson Ferry Baptist Church, 955 Johnson Ferry Road at about 9 p.m., according to Stephen Bennett of the Cobb County Fire Department.

He says the fire in the chapel area was put out very quickly after crewsvarrived.

Bennett says the fire damaged several pews and caused smoke damage as well but that there didn’t appear to be any structural issues with the building.

The blaze was accidental and caused by paper materials covering up lights that were set for painting and which ignited, said Bennett.

No injuries were reported.

In a Facebook post, church officials thanked firefighters for their prompt response and said that ministry activities would continue as normal.