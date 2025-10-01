Report with photos from Sweetwater Mission Golf Tournament

Avid community volunteer submitted the following report with photos from the Sweetwater Mission 10th Annual Golf Tournament:

Sweetwater Mission hosted its 10th Annual Golf Tournament at the beautiful City of Marietta Golf Course. They were very thankful to the sponsors, players and volunteers who participated in this important fundraiser. The weather was great and everyone had a great time. Do you know that they helped feed over 61,000 families last year? To learn more, please visit their website at https://www.sweetwatermission.org/