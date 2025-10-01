TCCID Director Tracy Styf named Smyrna Area Council Citizen of the Year

PHOTO ABOVE: Tracy Styf, 2025 Smyrna Citizen of the Year, Derek Norton, Mayor of Smyrna, courtesy of the Cobb Chamber
The Cobb Chamber’s Smyrna Area Council named Tracy Styf, Executive Director of the Town Center Community Improvement District, as its 2025 Citizen of the Year.
The award is intended to recognize “definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she has made their community a better place to live.”
The Cobb Chamber’s press release included the following summary of Styf’s accomplishments:
With 25 years of experience across civic, private, and nonprofit sectors, Tracy Styf is a recognized leader in community and economic development, known for her strategic insights and visionary leadership. As the Executive Director of the Town Center Community Improvement District, Styf collaborates with decision-makers, elected officials, business leaders, investors, and government agencies with the goal of making the Town Center Community one of the most accessible, prosperous, and exciting areas in metro Atlanta.
Under her direction, the Town Center CID has secured more than $130M in grant funding for projects like the award-winning Skip Spann Connector and Noonday Creek Trail. She currently oversees 15 projects totaling $75M, with a focus on improving transportation, public spaces, and regional connectivity. Styf has also led the following projects and initiatives: the first three phases of the South Barrett Reliever, the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Study and Freight Cluster Plan, the Regional Connected Vehicle Program, and the state’s first CID bikeshare program.
In addition to her work with the CID, Tracy founded the CID’s 501(c)(3) partner, the Town Center Community Alliance, which enhances the CID’s impact by delivering complementary programs and public space investments that benefit residents, visitors, and businesses alike.
As a committed community leader, Styf serves on the Executive Board of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and on the boards for the Council for Quality Growth, Georgia Transportation Alliance, Kennesaw State University, and the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theater.
Her achievements have been recognized with several awards, including the 100 Influential Women to Know by Engineering Georgia for the past seven years, and she has been named a Notable Georgian for the past nine years by Georgia Trend magazine. Other recognitions include being honored as a member of the Georgia 500 by Georgia Trend Magazine, being named the 2017 Woman of Distinction by the Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Executive Women and being a member of the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 40 Under 40 class. She has also been recognized as a Top 20 Under 40 by Cobb Life Magazine and a 2014 Woman of Achievement by LiveSafe Resources. She is also a member of the 2012 Class of Leadership Cobb and was selected as the 2012 Spirit Award Winner.
