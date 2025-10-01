TCCID Director Tracy Styf named Smyrna Area Council Citizen of the Year

PHOTO ABOVE: Tracy Styf, 2025 Smyrna Citizen of the Year, Derek Norton, Mayor of Smyrna, courtesy of the Cobb Chamber



The Cobb Chamber’s Smyrna Area Council named Tracy Styf, Executive Director of the Town Center Community Improvement District, as its 2025 Citizen of the Year.

The award is intended to recognize “definable, exceptional deeds, with which he or she has made their community a better place to live.”

The Cobb Chamber’s press release included the following summary of Styf’s accomplishments: