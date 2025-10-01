Fire heavily damages Austell Church

By Mark Woolsey

Fire heavily damaged an Austell church late Monday, and fire officials aren’t ruling out the possibility that it was deliberately set.

The blaze at the Prayer City Eagles Chapel at 3100 Joe Jerkins Boulevard began at about 9 p.m. Monday. It took firefighters several hours to bring the fire under control.

Austell fire chief Brandon Merritt says the fire extensively damaged the church and that a portion of the roof collapsed.

”There was heavy fire on arrival,” he told the Courier.

The cause is under investigation with Merritt saying that arson is considered a possibility.

No one was injured.

The church was hit with substantial flooding in 2023, necessitating rebuilding, according to an AI overview.

A GoFundMe seeking to rebuild the facility again had raised more than $2,000 by Tuesday night.