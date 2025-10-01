Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos from the State Farm Arena/Atlanta Hawks Million Meals preparation:
Lions from across Atlanta, including the Atlanta Chinese American Lions Club and South Cobb Lions, participated in the State Farm Arena/Atlanta Hawks Million Meals preparation. This huge event will help feed people in need. Our friends at Sweetwater Mission have already received 18 pallets of jambalaya.
Be the first to comment on "Report with photos from State Farm Arena/Atlanta Hawks Million Meals"