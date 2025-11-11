Cobb election board certifies results; hears reports on problems at precincts

By Mark Woolsey

The 2025 Cobb County municipal elections and Public Service Commission vote within the county is officially in the books.

The Cobb County Board of Elections certified the results of last Tuesday’s vote Monday afternoon after hearing a presentation from acting elections director Michael D’Itri, who reviewed the voting process, which included the election day balloting, advance voting, and absentee votes.

While labeling the election successful, D’Itri took note of an unexpectedly large voter surge approaching one in four registered voters, saying “we did not anticipate that amount of turnout.”

He also took note of access problems and long lines at the Thompson Park Community Center voting precinct. His office has pledged to investigate technical support and election morning setup procedures.

Elections Board chair Jennifer Mosbacher was among those tendering an apology for problems at that and one other precinct.

“We are committed to learning from these experiences to strengthen our operation moving forward,” she said.

Several people complained about the Thompson Park vote, saying wait times were long and traffic was horrid due to backups on a one-lane road.

D’Itri reported on election numbers, saying that 39, 979 residents voted during the absentee period and 84, 840 cast ballots on election day. Officials say 1,172 absentee ballots were cast by mail. The overall total landed at 126,176, just slightly below 25 percent of Cobb’s registered voters.

An additional 15 votes were reported on the official election-day list. The acting director says seven of that number were abandoned ballots, while eight people checked in but never cast a ballot.

The certification solidified incumbent Marietta mayor Steve “Thunder” Tumlin, who narrowly bested challenger Sam Foster by an apparent 89-vote margin.

Voters will head back to the polls on Dec. 2 for a runoff election in two Marietta City Council races, in Wards 3 and 5. None of the candidates reached the required 50 percent in those contests.

D’Itri also told board members that the highest vote total was recorded in Marietta, with the East Cobb Government Service Center in second place.

Watch the Meeting