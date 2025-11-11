Freeze warning in Georgia ends 10 a.m. Tuesday, but fire danger alert in effect for central part of state until 6 p.m.

North and central Georgia residents are waking up to lingering icy roads, freezing temperatures, and heightened fire danger as a series of weather advisories remain in effect early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for north and central Georgia for Tuesday, November 11, 2025.



What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for north and central Georgia. .DAY ONE…Today and Tonight… The Winter Weather Advisory will expire at 7 AM. Roads will remain slippery until after sunrise. A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 AM. Temperatures are in the mid to upper 20s across much of north and central Georgia. Be sure to bundle up if going outdoors this morning. A Fire Danger Statement is in effect until 6 PM for portions of central Georgia with very dry air in place. Please use extreme caution if planning any outdoor burns. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday… No hazardous weather is expected through Monday.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

