Program teaches family caregivers how to recognize dementia in aging parents

ACAP (Adult Children of Aging Parents) Cobb & Cherokee, distributed the following press release about an educational program that will teach family caregivers how to recognize signs of dementia in their parents:

The ACAP Cobb & Cherokee chapter invites family caregivers and community members to attend a free educational program, “Recognizing Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias,” on Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 6:30–8:00 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church – Kapperman-Williams Hall, 2881 Canton Road, Marietta, GA.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia currently affect more than five million Americans, with those numbers expected to rise dramatically as the baby boomer generation continues to age. The impact of these diseases reaches far beyond the individual, touching families, caregivers, and entire communities.

This ACAP program will provide practical, research-based information to help adult children and family members better understand Alzheimer’s and related dementias—from recognizing symptoms and understanding diagnosis to exploring treatment options, emerging research, and effective caregiving strategies. Attendees will learn how to navigate both medical and non-medical support systems, ensuring their loved ones receive compassionate and informed care throughout every stage of the disease.

The program will be presented by Dr. Emily Mroz, Assistant Professor at the Emory School of Nursing and a social-behavioral health researcher whose work focuses on supporting individuals with serious, progressive illnesses and their family caregivers. Dr. Mroz’s research, funded by the National Institute on Aging, aims to improve the quality of life and care for those affected by dementia and other chronic conditions.

ACAP Cobb & Cherokee is part of ACAPcommunity, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting adult children as they care for their aging parents. The organization offers free, monthly programs that provide education, resources, and community connections to help families navigate the challenges of aging and caregiving.

This program is free and open to the public.

To register or learn more, visit www.acapcommunity.org/cobb-cherokee or email cobbcherokee@acapcommunity.org.

