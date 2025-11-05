Democrats flip two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission

by Alander Rocha, Georgia Recorder, [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]

November 4, 2025

Democrats Peter Hubbard and Alicia Johnson have delivered an upset in Georgia’s off-year special election Tuesday, defeating two Republican incumbents on the state’s Public Service Commission.

The double victory marks the first time the Democratic Party has won a statewide constitutional office in Georgia since 2006 and reshapes the political landscape ahead of the pivotal 2026 midterm elections. As of 10:15 p.m., Alicia Johnson led with about 60.5% of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Georgia Secretary of State’s website, while Hubbard carried 60.7% of the vote.

The PSC regulates Georgia’s major utilities, including Georgia Power, and its decisions directly impact residential energy bills.

Republican incumbent Tim Echols, who has served on the commission since 2011, congratulated Johnson Tuesday night.

“Congratulations to Dr. Alicia Johnson for her well-fought victory tonight. I pray your experience on the PSC will be as meaningful as mine. Godspeed to you,” Echols posted online.

Alicia Johnson in a statement pledged to support energy policy at the PSC that benefits the public, rather than catering to the interests of powerful energy companies.

“This victory isn’t just mine, it’s ours. It’s for the single mother choosing between groceries and her power bill, the senior trying to keep the lights on, and the young voter who showed up believing that their voice matters,” Johnson said in a press release.

Hubbard, a clean energy advocate, ousted Republican incumbent Commissioner Fitz Johnson in the District 3 race. In a statement, Hubbard framed the results as a clear mandate from voters frustrated by soaring power costs.

“Affordability is front and center in voters’ minds, and today they overwhelmingly said they’re tired of subsidizing corporate interests at the expense of their families,” Hubbard said. “As I serve out my first term on the Public Service Commission, I will work tirelessly to lower utility costs, to bring more clean, reliable energy resources to this state, and to refocus the Commission’s work on the public interest.”

Fitz Johnson conceded just past 10 p.m. and said he intends to run again in 2026 when the seat will be back on the ballot. He said that he knew the odds were against him with concurrent municipal elections favoring Democrats, but added that he’s “certain the underlying policies offered by the Democrats do not reflect the preferences of the majority of Georgians.”

“The work I’ve done with my colleagues on the Public Service Commission has helped to move Georgia forward with a vision to keep energy prices below the national average. We have maintained resiliency of our grid and reliability for consumers,” Fitz Johnson said in a statement.

The Democratic Party of Georgia and the Democratic National Committee quickly cheered the wins.

Democratic Party of Georgia Chair Charlie Bailey celebrated the “decisive” win in a press release by saying this was a referendum on Republican leadership.

“In this election, Georgians spoke up loud and clear: they’re sick of Republicans who help corporations and billionaires enrich themselves on the backs of working people, and they’re ready to hold those Republicans accountable,” Bailey said in a statement.

The DNC also celebrated the victory as a rejection of the Republican agenda on costs.

“This victory is a direct response to [Republican]’s cost-raising agenda that is squeezing pocketbooks in Georgia and across the country,” said DNC Chair Ken Martin.

DNC vice chair Jane Kleeb called the results a sign that the strategy of “organize everywhere” and a message focused on affordability is “clearly working.”

“We now head into the 2026 midterm elections with incredible wind behind our backs,” Kleeb said.

The wins come as the cost of electricity has become a major consumer issue. The defeated Republican incumbents had voted to approve six rate increases over the last two years, resulting in an estimated average increase of about $500 per year for the average household.

“The election of two new Public Service Commissioners represents a seismic change in Georgia’s energy landscape and reflects a new politics of electricity in America,” said Charles Hua of PowerLines, an organization focused on affordable energy. “Consumers have sent a clear message: they are paying attention and will hold public officials accountable for decisions that impact their utility bills.”

A PowerLines/Ipsos poll found that 3 in 4 Americans are concerned about rising utility bills.

Other environmental groups also celebrated the results, with the Sierra Club, which advocates for retiring fossil fuels and transitioning to clean energy, stating it looks forward to working with Johnson and Hubbard.

“This is a monumental victory for Georgia ratepayers, families, and small businesses who deserve affordable, clean energy to power their lives. This election shows that Georgia voters are paying attention and understand that business as usual down at the Public Service Commission cannot continue. This election is also a clarion call to our elected officials to advocate for everyday people, not mutli-billion dollar companies,” said Sierra Club Georgia Chapter Director Adrien Webber in a statement.

The races drew some heavy outside spending, with Georgia Conservation Voters spending at least $2.2 million in the elections.

Georgia Conservation Voters launched a website linked theyraisedyourbill.com blaming the two Republican incumbents for energy bill increases.

“The message of this election is unmistakable: Georgians demand an end to utility bill rate hikes and corporate politics as usual on the PSC,” said Brionté McCorkle, executive director of Georgia Conservation Voters.

But not every voter is sold Democrats can deliver reliable energy while also promoting economic development. Airline pilot Bradley Heydt, a Cherokee County resident, said he cast his ballot for the Republicans on Tuesday because he feels they will strike the proper balance between people and businesses.

“I believe that our state needs somebody who represents the interests not only of the people, but also for business interests in terms of development and expanding energy in the state,” he said. “I usually do not vote for people who represent the interests of just lowering utility bills. There’s more than just lowering utility bills. It’s managing our energy and our infrastructure in the state, and we need people who are prepared to do that job.”

Georgia Republican Party officials had openly expressed concern over the unique timing of the election, which coincided with local municipal contests that experts said would likely spur higher Democratic mobilization. GOP leadership, including Gov. Brian Kemp, had tried to rally support and warned of a potential Democratic win.

The PSC races are seen as a potential indicator of statewide voter sentiment, suggesting that a Democratic breakthrough could provide significant momentum for the party’s attempts to regain traction in Georgia heading into an election year when U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will be fighting for another term and several high-profile contests, like an open race for governor, are on the ballot.

This year’s PSC special elections represented the first time since 2020 that any of the sitting commissioners have faced voters in a general election. The elections had been delayed by a lawsuit challenging the commission’s at-large voting system. Fitz Johnson, who was appointed to the seat by the governor in 2021, was up for election for the first time as a commissioner.

Georgia Recorder deputy editor Ross Williams contributed to this report.

Georgia Recorder is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Georgia Recorder maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jill Nolin for questions: info@georgiarecorder.com.