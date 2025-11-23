Life without parole handed down to man convicted of murder of Acworth couple

By Mark Woolsey

An Acworth man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the killing of a Cherokee County firefighter and his wife in 2021.

Superior Court Judge Sonja Brown Friday sentenced Matthew Lanz to two consecutive life terms without possibility of parole in the killing of Justin and Amber Hicks, who lived close by Lanz’ parents in Acworth.

Lanz was convicted one day before on felony and malice murder charges after law officers say he invaded the Hicks home on Nov. 17, 2021, and shot both dead as they watched television.

Lanz left the couple’s two-year-old son alone but unharmed. Police say the toddler was found hours later, covered with his parents’ blood.

In addition to the life sentences for malice murder, Brown also sentenced Lanz to additional punishment for home invasion, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and child cruelty.

Lanz had shown little if any emotion the day before as Brown pronounced him guilty on all charges including malice murder and felony murder.

The convicted killer waived his right to appear at the sentencing hearing on Friday, angering some during victim impact statements, who labeled him a coward for not showing up.

More than a dozen victim impact statements were read in court on Friday from people connected to the case.

Justin Hicks’ father, Timothy Hicks, told the court that it “speaks volumes” that Lanz decided not to appear for the victim impact statements and sentencing.

As Hicks put it in his statement, “I don’t know how much more sincere I can be. I hurt. I hurt deep.”

“A portion of my heart is gone forever.”

But he also offered the defendant forgiveness.

Cherokee County Fire Chief Eddie Robinson drew chuckles from those in the packed courtroom when he called Justin “a big old boy. He was jolly…he could have been a good Santa Claus.”

Turning more serious, he echoed Hicks’ dad in saying “the fact that he was too much of a coward to come out here and stand before people he’s impacted makes me angry.”

He also said that Justin Hicks spent 16 months training as a paramedic but never got to enjoy his certification.

“He never got to save lives in the back of an ambulance,’ the chief said.

Robinson also pledged that memories of the couple would not be allowed to die. He said the streets around the department’s “burn building” have been renamed in honor of the Hicks and their son.