Mountain View Regional Library features Dungeons & Dragons, Blanket Fort Night on December schedule

By Kelly Johnson

ALL’S QUIET ON THE EASTERN FRONT

It appears staple events will slip Mountain View Regional Library into silent nights and 2026. Though the various Storytimes will likely carry the high spirits of children excited about the holidays.

The most excitement will come from kids attending the library’s Blanket Fort Night event, on Thursday, December 4th at 5:45 PM. Fifteen minutes before the library closes on that day, children (ages 0-12) will build blanket forts in which to read. After closing, they will have the library unto themselves, along with their adult caregiver(s). It promises to make Mountain View Library a cozy respite. (Registration is required, however, with a new county website, one may need to call the library at the number below to register; also reference the hyperlinked event in the schedule listing.)

The second most event with anticipated activity at Mountain View Library this December is the American Red Cross Blood Drive, scheduled on Wednesday, December 17th. Hosting this community campaign from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, to help save lives, is as close as the library gets to celebrating the spirit of giving. (Reference the hyperlinked event in the schedule listing for details.)

Here’s a snapshot of key staple events at Mountain View Regional Library for the month:

Dungeons & Dragons and Beyond, Tuesday, December 2 nd and 16 th at 5:00 PM

and 16 at 5:00 PM Page Turners, Wednesday, December 10th at 10:30 AM

(Books that Set a Holiday Mood)

STEAMed, Wednesday, December 10 th at 4:00 PM

at 4:00 PM Art with Ayanna (Elementary), Wednesday, December 17th at 11:00 AM

NOTE:

Mountain View Regional Library will be closed:

Wednesday, December 24 th for Christmas Eve

for Christmas Eve Thursday, December 25th for Christmas

(Wednesday, December 31st, the library closes early at 5 PM on New Year’s Eve.)

The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.

Contact Mountain View Regional Library at +1 770 509 2725 for event inquiries.

Mountain View Regional Library is located at:

3320 Sandy Plains Road

Marietta, Georgia 30066

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 1

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 01, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime















DECEMBER 02, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:00 Toddler Storytime



17:00 – 18:00 Dungeons & Dragons and Beyond







DECEMBER 03, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Preschool Storytime







DECEMBER 04, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





17:45 – 19:00 Blanket Fort Night at the Library







DECEMBER 05, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















DECEMBER 06, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 2

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 07, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















DECEMBER 08, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime







DECEMBER 09, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Toddler Storytime







DECEMBER 10, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 12:00 Page Turners Book Club (Books that Set a Holiday Mood)



10:30 – 11:00 Preschool Storytime



16:00 – 17:00 STEAMed



18:00 – 19:00 Yoga with PeakZen







DECEMBER 11, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00

















DECEMBER 12, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















DECEMBER 13, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 3

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 14, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















DECEMBER 15, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime







DECEMBER 16, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Toddler Storytime



17:00 – 18:00 Dungeons and Dragons and Beyond







DECEMBER 17, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:30 Eat Healthy, Be Active with UGA Cobb Extension



10:30 – 11:00 Preschool Storytime



11:00 – 16:00 American Red Cross Blood Drive



16:00 – 17:00 Art with Ayanna (Elementary)







DECEMBER 18, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00

















DECEMBER 19, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:30 – 11:30 Sensory Playtime







DECEMBER 20, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 4

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 21, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















DECEMBER 22, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00

















DECEMBER 23, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00

















DECEMBER 24, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00 CHRISTMAS EVE















DECEMBER 25, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00 CHRISTMAS DAY















DECEMBER 26, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00

















DECEMBER 27, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00



















DECEMBER 2025

WEEK 5

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT DECEMBER 28, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00

















DECEMBER 29, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00

















DECEMBER 30, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00

















DECEMBER 31, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 17:00

















