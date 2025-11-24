Mountain View Regional Library features Dungeons & Dragons, Blanket Fort Night on December schedule

By Kelly Johnson
ALL’S QUIET ON THE EASTERN FRONT
It appears staple events will slip Mountain View Regional Library into silent nights and 2026. Though the various Storytimes will likely carry the high spirits of children excited about the holidays.
The most excitement will come from kids attending the library’s Blanket Fort Night event, on Thursday, December 4th at 5:45 PM. Fifteen minutes before the library closes on that day, children (ages 0-12) will build blanket forts in which to read. After closing, they will have the library unto themselves, along with their adult caregiver(s). It promises to make Mountain View Library a cozy respite. (Registration is required, however, with a new county website, one may need to call the library at the number below to register; also reference the hyperlinked event in the schedule listing.)
The second most event with anticipated activity at Mountain View Library this December is the American Red Cross Blood Drive, scheduled on Wednesday, December 17th. Hosting this community campaign from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM, to help save lives, is as close as the library gets to celebrating the spirit of giving. (Reference the hyperlinked event in the schedule listing for details.)
Here’s a snapshot of key staple events at Mountain View Regional Library for the month:
- Dungeons & Dragons and Beyond, Tuesday, December 2nd and 16th at 5:00 PM
- Page Turners, Wednesday, December 10th at 10:30 AM
(Books that Set a Holiday Mood)
- STEAMed, Wednesday, December 10th at 4:00 PM
- Art with Ayanna (Elementary), Wednesday, December 17th at 11:00 AM
NOTE:
Mountain View Regional Library will be closed:
- Wednesday, December 24th for Christmas Eve
- Thursday, December 25th for Christmas
(Wednesday, December 31st, the library closes early at 5 PM on New Year’s Eve.)
The Cobb County website is currently under development, and so library events may be unavailable online.
Contact Mountain View Regional Library at +1 770 509 2725 for event inquiries.
Mountain View Regional Library is located at:
3320 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, Georgia 30066
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 01, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|DECEMBER 02, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons and Beyond
|DECEMBER 03, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|DECEMBER 04, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|17:45 – 19:00
|Blanket Fort Night at the Library
|DECEMBER 05, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|DECEMBER 06, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 07, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|DECEMBER 08, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|DECEMBER 09, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|DECEMBER 10, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Page Turners Book Club (Books that Set a Holiday Mood)
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|16:00 – 17:00
|STEAMed
|18:00 – 19:00
|Yoga with PeakZen
|DECEMBER 11, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|DECEMBER 12, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|DECEMBER 13, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 14, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|DECEMBER 15, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|DECEMBER 16, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons and Dragons and Beyond
|DECEMBER 17, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Eat Healthy, Be Active with UGA Cobb Extension
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|11:00 – 16:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|16:00 – 17:00
|Art with Ayanna (Elementary)
|DECEMBER 18, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|DECEMBER 19, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Sensory Playtime
|DECEMBER 20, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 21, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|DECEMBER 22, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|DECEMBER 23, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|DECEMBER 24, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|CHRISTMAS EVE
|DECEMBER 25, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|CHRISTMAS DAY
|DECEMBER 26, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|DECEMBER 27, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
DECEMBER 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|DECEMBER 28, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|DECEMBER 29, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|DECEMBER 30, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|DECEMBER 31, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 17:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
