October home sales in the Pebblebrook High attendance zone

TOPICS:
One of the houses from the Pebblebrook High School attendance zone that sold in October

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 30, 2025

By Larry Felton Johnson

These prices for October home sales in the Pebblebrook High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s search tool. There is an explanation below the table of prices for why we divide the home prices into high school attendance zones.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage.  If you want more information about a property, you can visit the tax assessor’s search tool.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released.  For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date.

Highest sale price in October: 5709 REGISTRY OAKS LN (photo below)

Lowest sale price in October: 7220 CRESTSIDE DR (photo below)

There were two residential lots with lower prices, but with no dwelling units.

Home sales for October in the Pebblebrook Attendance Zone

Street NameSale DateSale PriceSquare Ft
6616 BROOKLYN CT SE10/02/25$405,000.001970
234 SILVER ARROW CIR10/02/25$322,000.001752
7113 AMBERCREST CT10/03/25$295,000.001914
870 ORRIS LN10/03/25$350,000.001504
870 ORRIS LN10/03/25$350,000.001504
5709 REGISTRY OAKS LN10/06/25$1,150,000.004625
1410 PENDLEY DR10/07/25$275,000.001447
6461 BROOKSIDE BLVD SE10/08/25$450,000.001690
1178 PARK CENTER CIR10/08/25$366,820.000
1680 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 2410/09/25$330,000.001792
6323 CAROLINE CT10/10/25$315,000.001700
7298 ROCKHOUSE RD UNIT 510/10/25$295,000.001829
399 GRESHAM RD SW10/10/25$195,000.001491
1693 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 1810/10/25$360,000.001832
1183 PARK CENTER CIR10/10/25$363,854.001830
261 STROUD DR10/16/25$125,000.000
7074 SPRINGGROVE CT10/16/25$285,000.001410
1784 BRANDEMERE DR10/17/25$380,000.002804
6914 BONNES BLVD10/17/25$343,000.002270
6584 ARBOR GATE DR BLDG 610/20/25$219,000.001392
1729 BRANDEMERE DR10/20/25$393,000.002886
7220 CRESTSIDE DR10/20/25$157,000.001212
5975 HADDON PL10/22/25$465,000.002110
7162 FRINGE FLOWER DR UNIT 2110/23/25$260,900.001712
6356 FITZGERALD LN10/23/25$185,000.001220
1889 SILVER CREEK DR10/24/25$286,000.001424
INDIAN WOOD CIR10/24/25$355,000.001950
6426 CROWN FOREST CT10/24/25$580,000.002394
541 GLEN ABBEY CIR10/24/25$699,700.003395
6825 BRIDGEWOOD DR10/24/25$325,000.001482
7010 SHENANDOAH TRL10/27/25$249,000.001142
974 REGAL HILLS LN10/27/25$475,000.003059
6089 QUEENS RIVER DR10/29/25$589,000.003306
190 PALMS LN10/29/25$330,000.001130
5560 SYLVANIA DR10/29/25$419,000.001785
5835 COBBLESTONE CREEK CIR10/30/25$470,000.002458
696 TOMAHAWK PL10/30/25$405,000.003104
144 MORRIS RD10/30/25$265,000.001330
6470 SHERWOOD TRL10/30/25$315,000.001435
1237 SUMMERSTONE TRCE10/31/25$289,000.001498

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without allowing parts of the county to fall through the cracks in our coverage.

Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would be a more precise way to sort the sales, but they would not be understandable to most readers without a land-use map.  On the other hand, more readers will know which high schools are nearby.

Be the first to comment on "October home sales in the Pebblebrook High attendance zone"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.