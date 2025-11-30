October home sales in the Pebblebrook High attendance zone

By Larry Felton Johnson
These prices for October home sales in the Pebblebrook High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s search tool. There is an explanation below the table of prices for why we divide the home prices into high school attendance zones.
We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information about a property, you can visit the tax assessor’s search tool.
For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.
The table is sorted by date.
Highest sale price in October: 5709 REGISTRY OAKS LN (photo below)
Lowest sale price in October: 7220 CRESTSIDE DR (photo below)
There were two residential lots with lower prices, but with no dwelling units.
Home sales for October in the Pebblebrook Attendance Zone
|Street Name
|Sale Date
|Sale Price
|Square Ft
|6616 BROOKLYN CT SE
|10/02/25
|$405,000.00
|1970
|234 SILVER ARROW CIR
|10/02/25
|$322,000.00
|1752
|7113 AMBERCREST CT
|10/03/25
|$295,000.00
|1914
|870 ORRIS LN
|10/03/25
|$350,000.00
|1504
|5709 REGISTRY OAKS LN
|10/06/25
|$1,150,000.00
|4625
|1410 PENDLEY DR
|10/07/25
|$275,000.00
|1447
|6461 BROOKSIDE BLVD SE
|10/08/25
|$450,000.00
|1690
|1178 PARK CENTER CIR
|10/08/25
|$366,820.00
|0
|1680 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 24
|10/09/25
|$330,000.00
|1792
|6323 CAROLINE CT
|10/10/25
|$315,000.00
|1700
|7298 ROCKHOUSE RD UNIT 5
|10/10/25
|$295,000.00
|1829
|399 GRESHAM RD SW
|10/10/25
|$195,000.00
|1491
|1693 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 18
|10/10/25
|$360,000.00
|1832
|1183 PARK CENTER CIR
|10/10/25
|$363,854.00
|1830
|261 STROUD DR
|10/16/25
|$125,000.00
|0
|7074 SPRINGGROVE CT
|10/16/25
|$285,000.00
|1410
|1784 BRANDEMERE DR
|10/17/25
|$380,000.00
|2804
|6914 BONNES BLVD
|10/17/25
|$343,000.00
|2270
|6584 ARBOR GATE DR BLDG 6
|10/20/25
|$219,000.00
|1392
|1729 BRANDEMERE DR
|10/20/25
|$393,000.00
|2886
|7220 CRESTSIDE DR
|10/20/25
|$157,000.00
|1212
|5975 HADDON PL
|10/22/25
|$465,000.00
|2110
|7162 FRINGE FLOWER DR UNIT 21
|10/23/25
|$260,900.00
|1712
|6356 FITZGERALD LN
|10/23/25
|$185,000.00
|1220
|1889 SILVER CREEK DR
|10/24/25
|$286,000.00
|1424
|INDIAN WOOD CIR
|10/24/25
|$355,000.00
|1950
|6426 CROWN FOREST CT
|10/24/25
|$580,000.00
|2394
|541 GLEN ABBEY CIR
|10/24/25
|$699,700.00
|3395
|6825 BRIDGEWOOD DR
|10/24/25
|$325,000.00
|1482
|7010 SHENANDOAH TRL
|10/27/25
|$249,000.00
|1142
|974 REGAL HILLS LN
|10/27/25
|$475,000.00
|3059
|6089 QUEENS RIVER DR
|10/29/25
|$589,000.00
|3306
|190 PALMS LN
|10/29/25
|$330,000.00
|1130
|5560 SYLVANIA DR
|10/29/25
|$419,000.00
|1785
|5835 COBBLESTONE CREEK CIR
|10/30/25
|$470,000.00
|2458
|696 TOMAHAWK PL
|10/30/25
|$405,000.00
|3104
|144 MORRIS RD
|10/30/25
|$265,000.00
|1330
|6470 SHERWOOD TRL
|10/30/25
|$315,000.00
|1435
|1237 SUMMERSTONE TRCE
|10/31/25
|$289,000.00
|1498
Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?
We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without allowing parts of the county to fall through the cracks in our coverage.
Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.
Land lots would be a more precise way to sort the sales, but they would not be understandable to most readers without a land-use map. On the other hand, more readers will know which high schools are nearby.
