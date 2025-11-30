October home sales in the Pebblebrook High attendance zone

By Larry Felton Johnson

These prices for October home sales in the Pebblebrook High School attendance zone are from the Cobb County Tax Assessor’s search tool. There is an explanation below the table of prices for why we divide the home prices into high school attendance zones.

We’ve included only the property address, sale price, sale date, and house square footage. If you want more information about a property, you can visit the tax assessor’s search tool.

For each month’s home sales report, we publish the article a few weeks after the month ends, once all the data has been finalized and released. For example, we publish the October sales around the first week of December.

The table is sorted by date.

Highest sale price in October: 5709 REGISTRY OAKS LN (photo below)

Lowest sale price in October: 7220 CRESTSIDE DR (photo below)

There were two residential lots with lower prices, but with no dwelling units.

Home sales for October in the Pebblebrook Attendance Zone

Street Name Sale Date Sale Price Square Ft 6616 BROOKLYN CT SE 10/02/25 $405,000.00 1970 234 SILVER ARROW CIR 10/02/25 $322,000.00 1752 7113 AMBERCREST CT 10/03/25 $295,000.00 1914 870 ORRIS LN 10/03/25 $350,000.00 1504 870 ORRIS LN 10/03/25 $350,000.00 1504 5709 REGISTRY OAKS LN 10/06/25 $1,150,000.00 4625 1410 PENDLEY DR 10/07/25 $275,000.00 1447 6461 BROOKSIDE BLVD SE 10/08/25 $450,000.00 1690 1178 PARK CENTER CIR 10/08/25 $366,820.00 0 1680 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 24 10/09/25 $330,000.00 1792 6323 CAROLINE CT 10/10/25 $315,000.00 1700 7298 ROCKHOUSE RD UNIT 5 10/10/25 $295,000.00 1829 399 GRESHAM RD SW 10/10/25 $195,000.00 1491 1693 FAIR OAK WAY UNIT 18 10/10/25 $360,000.00 1832 1183 PARK CENTER CIR 10/10/25 $363,854.00 1830 261 STROUD DR 10/16/25 $125,000.00 0 7074 SPRINGGROVE CT 10/16/25 $285,000.00 1410 1784 BRANDEMERE DR 10/17/25 $380,000.00 2804 6914 BONNES BLVD 10/17/25 $343,000.00 2270 6584 ARBOR GATE DR BLDG 6 10/20/25 $219,000.00 1392 1729 BRANDEMERE DR 10/20/25 $393,000.00 2886 7220 CRESTSIDE DR 10/20/25 $157,000.00 1212 5975 HADDON PL 10/22/25 $465,000.00 2110 7162 FRINGE FLOWER DR UNIT 21 10/23/25 $260,900.00 1712 6356 FITZGERALD LN 10/23/25 $185,000.00 1220 1889 SILVER CREEK DR 10/24/25 $286,000.00 1424 INDIAN WOOD CIR 10/24/25 $355,000.00 1950 6426 CROWN FOREST CT 10/24/25 $580,000.00 2394 541 GLEN ABBEY CIR 10/24/25 $699,700.00 3395 6825 BRIDGEWOOD DR 10/24/25 $325,000.00 1482 7010 SHENANDOAH TRL 10/27/25 $249,000.00 1142 974 REGAL HILLS LN 10/27/25 $475,000.00 3059 6089 QUEENS RIVER DR 10/29/25 $589,000.00 3306 190 PALMS LN 10/29/25 $330,000.00 1130 5560 SYLVANIA DR 10/29/25 $419,000.00 1785 5835 COBBLESTONE CREEK CIR 10/30/25 $470,000.00 2458 696 TOMAHAWK PL 10/30/25 $405,000.00 3104 144 MORRIS RD 10/30/25 $265,000.00 1330 6470 SHERWOOD TRL 10/30/25 $315,000.00 1435 1237 SUMMERSTONE TRCE 10/31/25 $289,000.00 1498

Why do we sort home sales by high school attendance zones?

We base each report on home sales on its high school attendance zone because it’s the cleanest way to let readers know the general geographic area without allowing parts of the county to fall through the cracks in our coverage.



Every part of the county has an assigned high school attendance zone, so if we include sales from each high school zone over time, we’ll cycle through every part of the county.

Land lots would be a more precise way to sort the sales, but they would not be understandable to most readers without a land-use map. On the other hand, more readers will know which high schools are nearby.