Latest count on holiday traffic fatalities in Georgia

By Mark Woolsey

State highway patrol officials say 11 people were killed in traffic crashes across Georgia during the 102-hour Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which lasted from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30. Troopers investigated six of those fatalities.

The roadway death toll is a noticeable drop from the same period in 2024, when 17 deaths were counted.

The Department of Public Safety says during the same period this year troopers investigated 498 traffic crashes statewide resulting in nearly 236 injuries. The Georgia State Patrol also made over 23,000 traffic stops, resulting in the arrest of more than 422 drivers on DUI charges. The agency says troopers also issued 11,249 citations, the majority of them for distracted driving, seatbelt violations and child restraint issues.

Apparently, none of the fatalities occurred in Cobb County, but the City of Atlanta, DeKalb County, and Gwinnett County were among those reporting deadly crashes.

Highway enforcement officials say the death and injury total could rise as additional reports come in.

