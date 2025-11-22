Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos about Sweetwater Mission’s Turkey and Fixins’ Giveaway:

Volunteers from Seize The Sight, Summit Marketing, Bison Plumbing, along with regular volunteers from the First Christian Church of Mableton and South Cobb Lions Club were assisting in the Sweetwater Mission Turkey and Fixings Giveaway at the Friendship Revival Center. A special thanks to Summit Marketing and Bison Plumbing for their donations. It was a wonderful event. Channel 45 News was here to document the over 470 families who were served thanks to Sweetwater Mission, their volunteers and sponsors.