New mobility options coming to the Cumberland area

By Mark Woolsey

New mobility options are coming to the Cumberland area of Cobb County.

The Cumberland Community Improvement District says it will introduce an autonomous shuttle network, which will operate along a three-mile multimodal route.

It’s part of what’s being called the Cumberland Sweep, which will also include dedicated walking and biking lanes.

Officials say the eight shuttles will connect to key destinations in the district, such as Truist Park, The Battery Atlanta, Cumberland Mall, and the Cobb Convention Center-Atlanta.

The autonomous vehicle program is being supported by a $6.6 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration. It’s part of their Low or No Vehicle Emissions program.

District officials say that under the program, eight ADA-accessible autonomous shuttles will be deployed. Federal officials say it’s the first and only autonomous shuttle program to receive grant money under the Low-No initiative.

The program is being promoted as the CAM (Cumberland Autonomous Mobility) network. It’s expected to launch in 2027.

CAM builds on the success of the Cumberland Hopper, an autonomous pilot project established in 2023. It operated only on certain days and with limited hours.

In a news release. Cumberland CID Executive Director Kim Menefee touted the pending program as providing a “new, innovative way to move about the community using some of the most advanced mobility technology in the world.”

And Georgia Department of Transportation Commission

er Russell McMurry said the announcement “represents the power of strong partnerships.”

The new shuttles will be integrated with CobbLinc, Cobb’s existing public transit system. The CID and Cobb County are partnering with Beep, Inc., an autonomous mobility solutions company. It will help operate the service.