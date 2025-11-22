Cobb police investigate shooting on Powers Ferry Road

By Mark Woolsey

Cobb County police are investigating a Thursday night shooting at a local apartment complex.

Police say they responded to a shooting at the Rockledge Apartments at 2075 Powers Ferry Road shortly before midnight.

They found an adult male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition. There’s no information available on where he was shot.

Authorities detained one man at the scene and were working to determine the extent of his involvement. They say the suspects left the area before police arrived.

Police say their investigation remains active and they’ll share more information as it becomes available.