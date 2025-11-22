How much do you know about notable people buried in Cobb County?

How much do you know about Cobb County cemeteries and the people buried there?

We run daily quizzes in the Cobb County Courier newsletter, and recently decided to move the Saturday and Sunday quizzes onto our main website, and expand them to ten-question quizzes.

Each quiz will focus on a place or topic about Cobb County. The intent of these quizzes is not only to find out how much our readers already know about the county, but to educate them. Informed citizens have a much better chance of engaging with the community in a productive way.

After the quiz there is a list of links to learn more about the answers.

This quiz focuses on notable people buried in cemeteries in Cobb County 1. This murdered child, a beauty pageant contestant, was the subject of national news and a controversial murder investigation, still unsolved. She is buried at St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery in Marietta. Gabby Petito JonBenét Ramsey Mary Phagan Kaylee Anthony 2. This famed singer/songwriter is buried at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens in Mableton. Kris Kristoferson Ray Stevens Joe South Jerry Reed 3. This long-time Cobb County BOC chairman was instrumental in bringing Six Flags to Cobb County, and is buried in Kennesaw Memorial Park. Ernest Barrett Herbert McCollum Bill Byrne Mike Boyce 4. Born into slavery in 1833, he became a charter member and the second pastor of Zion Baptist Church (founded 1866), and founded multiple African‑American Baptist congregations in Marietta. He is buried in Marietta City Cemetery. Booker T. Washington Reverend Thomas Milton Allen Thomas W. Cole, Jr. Henry McNeal Turner 5. This comedian and gospel singer created the comedy routine about unknowingly booking a performance at a snake handling that is still popular today. He is buried at Riverview Memorial Gardens. Ray Stevens Wendy Bagwell Jerry Reed Myron Lefevre 6. The teen victim of another notorious murder, this child, murdered in an Atlanta pencil factory in 1913, is buried in Marietta City Cemetery. Mary Phagan Emily Pankhurst JonBenét Ramsey Gabby Petito 7. This man, buried in St. James Episcopal Cemetery in Marietta, was Georgia’s first elected Commissioner of Agriculture, and also served as a Georgia state senator. Thomas Cobb Sonny Perdue Alexander Stevens Clay Robert Taylor Nesbitt 8. Nineteen enslaved and formerly enslaved people are buried in a “slave lot” at this prominent early Cobb County cemetery. Marietta City Cemetery Rose Hill Cemetery Riverview Memorial Gardens Davis Chapel Cemetery 9. This career bandit, a rare holdover from the Depression-era outlaws, is buried in Riverview Memorial Gardens, and was in the news frequently in the 1950s and 60s due to his escape artistry and the nature of his death. John Dillinger William Grady Bagby Baby Face Nelson Harry Houdini 10. This former university president has a college football stadium named after him, and is buried in Marietta City Cemetery. Leland Stanford Steadman Vincent Sanford Noah Langdale, Jr. Horace Sturgis Loading... Loading...



Question 1

Question 2

Question 3

Question 4

Question 5

Question 6

Question 7

Question 8

Question 9

Question 10