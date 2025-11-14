Wellstar’s 2025 Day of Service Rallies 500+ Volunteers

Photo above: Wellstar President & CEO Ketul J. Patel takes part in the healthcare system’s annual Day of Service

The following article and photos were submitted by Wellstar Health System:

From bustling food banks to blooming community gardens, more than 500 Wellstar Health System team members rolled up their sleeves and stepped into neighborhoods across Georgia for the 2025 Wellstar Day of Service — a powerful demonstration of compassion in action.

This year’s theme, Food Access and Healthy Living, reflects a sharpened focus on two of the most pressing needs identified in the Wellstar 2025-2028 Community Health Needs Assessment and Implementation Plans. Volunteers partnered with 25 local organizations, tackling projects that nourish bodies, uplift spirits, and strengthen community roots.

“PeopleCare isn’t just about caring for our patients’ health, it’s about caring for the whole person and the whole community,” said Ketul J. Patel, president and CEO of Wellstar Health System, who volunteered alongside team members at several sites across Georgia during the system’s Day of Service. “Service is at the heart of who we are, so when we work together at pantries, help out at community gardens, and lend a hand at local shelters, we’re showing people that care doesn’t just happen in our hospitals and clinics, it happens in every community we serve.”

With nearly 200 more volunteer spots added this year, the Day of Service reached new heights, spanning metro Atlanta, West Georgia, Augusta, and beyond.

Wellstar team members take part in the healthcare system’s annual Day of Service

Highlights from South Cobb County:

Our Giving Garden: Wellstar volunteers worked outdoors on garden maintenance, including weeding, harvesting, mulching, and planting.

Sweetwater Mission: Wellstar team members bagged food and hygiene items and assisted with the food distribution line.

Food Well Alliance, Austell Community Garden: Wellstar volunteers engaged in outdoor garden revival efforts to enhance the community growing space.