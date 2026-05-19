How much do you know about the Big Chicken? Take the quiz and find out!

By Larry Felton Johnson

The Big Chicken has been the kitschy symbol of Marietta for decades, looming over its intersection like a cartoon Colossus of Rhodes, serving as a guidepoint for directions (“just go a mile past the Big Chicken”).

But how much do you know about its history? Usually there is a link to an article for each question, but in this case all the information used for the quiz came from the same article on the Marietta.com website.

The Cobb County Courier Quiz is a regular feature designed to help readers learn more about Cobb County — its history, local government, and the issues shaping daily life here.

Readers who subscribe to the Courier’s email newsletter receive a daily version of the quiz, delivered straight to their inbox along with the day’s top local headlines. On the main website, the quiz runs as a weekend edition, published Saturdays and Sundays, giving readers more time to explore the questions and dig into the answers.

This quiz is meant to be fun and educational. Looking up answers online or in other sources is encouraged, not discouraged. If you already know the answers, great. If you don’t, that’s the point — the quiz is designed to spark curiosity and help readers better understand the county where they live. Links to source material and background information are provided below each quiz so readers can learn more.

If you’d like the quiz every day, you can subscribe to the Cobb County Courier newsletter using the link below. It’s free and includes a roundup of the latest local news, plus a link to these quizzes.

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Have fun!

1. The Big Chicken stands at the intersection of what two roads? South Cobb Drive and Windy Hill Road Cobb Parkway and Roswell Road Cobb Parkway and Windy Hill Road Veterans Memorial Highway and Austell Road 2. What year was the original Big Chicken built? 1943 1953 1963 1973 3. The Big Chicken was originally built for a locally-owned restaurant. What was that restaurant's name? Johnny Reb’s Chick-Chuck-‘N’-Shake Soul City Kitchen The Collonade The Majestic 4. The Big Chicken was designed by an architecture student at a Georgia institute of higher education. What was that school? University of Georgia Georgia State Southern Polytechnic Georgia Tech 5. The big chicken is now owned by a national fast-food chain. What is that chain? Chick-Fil-A Popeye's Chicken Kentucky Fried Chicken Zaxby's Loading... Loading...



Answer Key

All answers to this quiz came from this same article on the Marietta.com website.