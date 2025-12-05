Bill Volckmann has been appointed the next Cobb County Deputy County Manager

Cobb County’s Chief Financial Officer Bill Volckmann has been appointed the next Deputy County Manager, County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris announced. Volckmann will succeed Jimmy Gisi, who retires later this month after more than 35 years in government service.

Volckmann, a two-decade veteran of Cobb County government, has served as CFO since 2017. Under his financial leadership, the county has navigated multiple budget cycles and received numerous awards for excellence in financial reporting and presentation standards.

“Because of an excellent group of candidates, this was one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make,” McMorris said, quoted in the news release posted to the county website. “As our CFO, Bill has been involved in every significant aspect of county government. He has developed a stellar reputation among our elected officials and department managers and will be able to immediately step into the role in the midst of several critical projects.”

Volckmann is already collaborating with Gisi on preparations for the renewal of the 2028 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), which is scheduled to go before voters next November.

“I thank Dr. McMorris for her confidence in me, and I look forward to continuing to work with her for years to come,” Volckmann said. “We have a tremendous leadership team in place, and I look forward to working with them to continue Cobb’s reputation as a great place to live, work, and play.”

Gisi leaves his post after a varied career and accomplishments that included serving as Cobb’s PARKS Director and as the Executive Director of the Georgia Recreation and Park Association. He was inducted into the GRPA Hall of Fame in 2023.