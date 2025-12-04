Cobb Leaders Host Legislative Breakfast Ahead of 2026 Session

Cobb County reported in a news release that county leaders convened with members of the county’s legislative delegation Tuesday morning for their annual Legislative Breakfast, aiming to align priorities ahead of the 2026 state legislative session.

Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid led the session, outlining a series of key issues county officials hope lawmakers will address in the upcoming year. Among the top priorities were annexation and deannexation procedures, upgrades to Next Generation 911 systems, eviction and squatter laws, mental health reform, and support programs for first responders.

To read the legislative priorities prepared by the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, follow this link.

Rep. David Wilkerson, who chairs the county’s legislative delegation, spoke about the importance of communication between state and local officials.

“It is important that we have these conversations,” Wilkerson said. “We all represent our constituents at different levels, and it helps everyone to discuss issues that could impact residents of Cobb County.”

Cupid said, “It helps us be mindful of the broad array of work that we do,” she said. “We are stronger when we work together. It was helpful today to have this meeting to give us a heads up on some of the issues that may come up and impact the county.”

Later in the day, county officials met with representatives from Cobb’s seven cities to discuss matters related to the state’s Service Delivery Strategy (SDS) Act, often referred to as HB489 agreements. These agreements are intended to reduce duplication of services, clarify service roles, and avoid disputes between county and city governments. (To read a lengthier description of what a Service Delivery Strategy is, and why the state implemented them, follow this link).

The meeting focused on land-use coordination, annexation timelines, and compliance with state law. Officials from both levels of government agreed to develop standardized procedures to ensure countywide consistency and adherence to legal requirements.