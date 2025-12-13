Georgia food processing firm recalling 62,550 pounds of breaded chicken due to undeclared allergens

Suzanna’s Kitchen, based in Suwanee, GA, is recalling approximately 62,550 pounds of fully cooked, bone-in breaded chicken products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The affected product contains soy, a known allergen, which was not declared on the packaging label.

The recall involves 18-pound cases of fully cooked, breaded chicken portions, each containing four units labeled as “FULLY COOKED BREADED CHICKEN PORTIONS” with the case code “P-1380 126237 B30851 23:11 K04” printed on the side. The cases also bear the USDA mark of inspection and establishment number “P-1380.”

Produced on Oct. 16, 2025, the products were distributed to restaurant locations nationwide. FSIS said the issue was discovered after the company notified the agency that chicken containing soy had been mislabeled under a non-allergen product code.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. However, FSIS advises anyone concerned about illness or injury to contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS warned that some recalled products may still be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers and urged establishments not to serve the chicken. The items should be discarded.

The agency is conducting recall effectiveness checks to ensure the products are removed from commerce and that customers are informed. Distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website as they become available.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Dawn Duncan, customer service director at Suzanna’s Kitchen, at dduncan@suzannaskitchen.com. Media inquiries should be directed to Craig Pate, the company’s chief financial officer, at cpate@suzannaskitchen.com.

For general food safety questions, the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline can be reached at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or via email at MPHotline@usda.gov. Complaints about meat, poultry, or egg products can be submitted online at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.