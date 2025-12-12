Kennesaw’s head of planning and zoning retires; successor named

By Rebecca Gaunt

Darryl Simmons retired this month after 24 years with the city of Kennesaw running the planning and zoning department.

He came to the city in 2001 following 12 years in code enforcement and as a zoning analyst for Marietta.

The city’s assistant planning administrator, Chanelle Campbell, will take Simmons’ place. She has been with the city since January 2024. She was previously employed as a city planner in Fulton County’s Union City.

City manager Jeff Drobney said there were a lot of applicants, but Campbell was the only internal one. The City Council unanimously approved his recommendation at the Dec. 1 meeting.

“I know that I have big shoes to fill with Darryl leaving, but I am here to give my best, 110%, to ensure that the city continues to strive and be successful,” Campbell said.

Simmons attended his final meeting to support Campbell and thank the city.

“It’s a wonderful thing to do what you love…but I’ve come to realize that the only way you can get things done is to take the time to learn the people. It’s a people business,” he said.

Council member Anthony Gutierrez drew audience chuckles with his words of thanks for the outgoing administrator.

“You started in 2001. I was born in 1998. It’s kind of unfathomable to me that someone can do one job for that long and still have a full head of hair,” he said.

Council member Pat Ferris, who is also exiting city leadership as he did not run for re-election, also served on the City Council back in 2001.

“That mayor and council, everybody, made a great decision,” he said.

To Campbell, council member Tracey Viars said, “Waiting to see you bring your style to the job. We’re excited for you to be here.”